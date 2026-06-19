Argos Identity brings biometric verification to K-pop ticketing and fan events

As K-pop’s fanbase continues to expand across the world, ticketing platforms and event operators are increasingly turning to identity verification to manage surging demand and curb fraud. KYC company Argos Identity has announced it will expand its remote identity verification platform, ID Check, into the K-pop events sector, through new deals with South Korean pop-up retailer V-Eight Corp and ticketing operator Ticketlink.

V-Eight will use ID Check to manage reservations for a series of pop-up store events in Europe for the South Korean boy band BTS. The events will be held across five European cities and are expected to draw roughly 100,000 fans.

The company says it’s introducing the system to curb duplicate registrations, account sharing and fraudulent bookings during the reservation process. High-demand events, such as concerts, pop-up stores, fan meetings and exhibitions, frequently sell out within minutes of reservations opening, which has fueled multiple-account creation and proxy bookings.

To access events organized by V-Eight, fans will go through Argos’ identity verification process, which includes optical character recognition (OCR) document authenticity verification and facial biometrics.

U.S.-headquartered Argos has previously partnered with software company Smart Engines on improving OCR data extraction capabilities. The ID Check platform supports passports, driver’s licenses and identity documents from more than 200 countries and territories.

V-Eight Corp also plans to extend verification to venue entry, using facial authentication to confirm that the person arriving at an event is the same individual who made the reservation.

Separately, Argos Identity announced the launch of its identity verification platform on Ticketlink to address scalping, bot purchases, and account sharing on the platform. Ticketlink Global, operated by NHN LINK, has rolled out the solution for international fans attending the Asia Fan Meeting Tour of South Korean model and actor Byeon Woo-seok.

“As global ticket demand continues to increase, identity verification is becoming an essential component of protecting users, preventing abuse, and ensuring fair access to live events,” the company says in a blog post.

Aside from Ticketlink, Argos says it’s providing identity verification infrastructure to other major Korean ticketing platforms, including Kakao Entertainment’s Melon Ticket and YES24.

The firm has also expanded into other industries over the past years, including finance, payments, food delivery and iGaming.

Article Topics

Argos KYC | biometric ticketing | document verification | fraud prevention | KYC | remote identity proofing | South Korea