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AstreaX, Trinsic, Veriff and ROC tap leaders to scale adoption

| Stephen Mayhew
Categories Biometrics News  |  Trade Notes
AstreaX, Trinsic, Veriff and ROC tap leaders to scale adoption
 

A series of executive appointments across digital government, reusable identity, identity verification and biometric intelligence reflects a growing industry focus on adoption, commercialization and deployment at scale.

Digital government provider AstreaX has appointed Eric Jorgensen CEO as the company seeks to expand its portfolio of citizen engagement, digital identity and government platform solutions. Jorgensen brings more than two decades of public-sector leadership experience, including a decade as director of Arizona’s Motor Vehicle Division, where he oversaw one of the United States’ most advanced DMV modernization initiatives. Most recently, he served as vice president and Digital Government Practice Lead at Michael Baker International, AstreaX’s parent company.

The appointment comes as governments across North America accelerate digital transformation efforts and explore digital wallet deployments. AstreaX recently launched its AX Wallet digital identity application and continues to expand adoption of its platform, which supports motor vehicle, licensing and citizen service functions. Jorgensen will be tasked with helping scale those offerings while strengthening integration with the company’s broader GovTech portfolio.

Reusable identity provider Trinsic has also added experienced leadership, bringing on Jeremy Haynes to help accelerate adoption of digital credentials and reusable identity solutions. Haynes previously spent years driving growth at ID.me.

Identity verification provider Veriff has appointed former Adyen executive Philippe de Passorio as chief revenue officer. De Passorio spent more than a decade helping build Adyen’s global sales organization, including establishing operations in France and Italy and later leading North American sales. At Veriff, he will focus on building a repeatable enterprise growth engine as demand rises for identity verification, fraud prevention and digital trust services.

The appointment signals Veriff’s ambition to deepen its presence among large enterprise customers in regulated sectors.

ROC has appointed former NEC National Security Systems president Dr. Kathleen Kiernan to its board of directors. Kiernan brings more than three decades of experience in federal law enforcement, intelligence and homeland security, including senior leadership roles at the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and extensive involvement with biometric identity and AI-powered intelligence systems.

Her appointment comes as ROC continues to expand its vision AI, biometric identification and decision intelligence offerings for government and public safety customers.

Together, these appointments illustrate how identity providers are shifting their focus from proving technology to driving adoption. Across digital government, reusable credentials, identity verification and biometric intelligence, organizations are increasingly seeking leaders with experience turning established products into widely deployed infrastructure.

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