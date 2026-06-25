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Asus, WebComm launch Zero Trust PC for passwordless authentication

New device combines hardware security with FIDO2 biometric authentication as Thailand strengthens digital identity and cybersecurity requirements
| Lu-Hai Liang
Categories Access Control  |  Biometrics News  |  Consumer Electronics
Asus, WebComm launch Zero Trust PC for passwordless authentication
 

Asus Thailand and WebComm Technology have introduced what they describe as Thailand’s first integrated Zero Trust–focused PC. The device combines hardware‑level security with FIDO‑based passwordless and biometric authentication through WebComm’s OETH platform and OETHenticator fingerprint device.

The launch comes as Thai government agencies and financial regulators tighten requirements around digital identity, secure authentication and electronic transactions. Bodies including the National Cyber Security Agency, the Digital Government Development Agency and the Electronic Transactions Development Agency are expanding trusted digital identity frameworks.

This includes promoting FIDO‑aligned authentication across public‑sector services, while the Bank of Thailand is also raising security expectations for mobile banking and digital financial services.

WebComm’s OETH platform supports passwordless login and multi‑factor authentication within a Zero Trust architecture, while OETHenticator provides FIDO2‑compliant biometric verification for desktop and mobile environments. The company says the tools are designed to meet emerging requirements in areas such as mobile banking, digital payments and e‑KYC.

Asus and WebComm executives said the collaboration reflects growing demand for stronger identity security controls as organisations adopt AI and expand digital operations. WebComm, a Taiwan‑listed cybersecurity firm, provides technical support in Thailand and supplies authentication technology to a large share of Taiwan’s banking sector.

The launch comes as Thailand expands its national digital identity and trust infrastructure through ETDA’s Digital ID 2.0 program, increasing demand for passwordless authentication and Zero Trust security across government and enterprise systems.

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