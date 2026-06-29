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Australia considers fee amount for myID transactions by businesses

Private sector AGDIS use, rental applications with digital ID coming soon
| Chris Burt
Categories Biometrics News  |  Civil / National ID  |  Government Services
Australia considers fee amount for myID transactions by businesses
 

When Australia’s myID becomes available for businesses to carry out digital identity verification by the first day of 2027, they will be charged a fee that ensures “competitive neutrality.”

Fees will be set following a 28-day public consultation period later this year, with the price and other elements of the policy reviewed after a year in operation. Charging businesses to use myID could put it at a competitive disadvantage compared to state-issued digital IDs like mobile driver’s licenses (mDLs), however.

“The government is working to set prices for the use of myID and implement administrative functions such as invoicing,” says an announcement from the Australian Government Digital ID System (AGDIS). “The government envisages that initial charging arrangements would be based on a simple per transaction fee with invoices issued in arrears once charging commences.”

Private sector organizations will have the option to carry out any identity verifications they are responsible for with myID or competing digital ID services. Some public sector organizations have the same choice, but will not have to pay transaction fees to use myID, while those considered most at-risk of fraud, will have to use the government’s digital ID app.

There are now 264 government services that support user verification with digital ID, 109 of them from state and territory governments, SmartCompany reports.

Using the Australian Taxation Office’s Relationship Authorisation Manager (RAM) and Services Australia’s Digital ID Exchange will remain free of charge for businesses, at least for now.

Businesses can apply to participate in AGDIS on December 1, and if accepted, will be added to the AGDIS Register.

The Department of Finance is responsible for the digital identity policy, and is looking to recoup some of the $1.7 billion invested in the project so far, according to InnovationAus.

One of the implications of the cost model for private sector use of myID is that it makes the system more expensive to use than the VCs issued by Australia’s state and territory governments, as Former National Harmonisation Lead for Digital Identity at Austroads Christopher Goh points out in a LinkedIn post.

Australia’s government notes in the same announcement it is currently working on setting the policy for issuing and accepting verifiable credentials, having completed a successful pilot of technology for developing and deploying VCs.

Rental applications improvements

Australia’s government has also shared the results of a pilot using digital identity and Consumer Data Right (CDR) to give property renters safer and easier ways to submit applications without sharing excessive personal documentation.

The pilot showed the digital tools can provide a boost in business productivity, better protect the privacy of renters, and that the technology and market are ready to adapt to them, according to a statement from Minister for Finance Senator Katy Gallagher. The pilot indicated businesses could save $150 per rental listing and up to 70 hours a month while reducing the amount of sensitive data they collect.

ConnectID participated in the pilot, and celebrated the results for both sides of real estate transactions.

“This pilot shows how trusted digital identity can make rental applications simpler for renters while reducing the burden on real estate businesses to collect, handle and store sensitive personal information,” says ConnectID Head Rick Iversen in a LinkedIn post.

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