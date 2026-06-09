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Aware upgrades biometric orchestration platform with ROC, Mitek integrations

| Chris Burt
Categories Biometric R&D  |  Biometrics News  |  Liveness Detection
Aware upgrades biometric orchestration platform with ROC, Mitek integrations
 

Aware has added ROC and Mitek as biometric technology partners for its digital identity orchestration platform, Awareness, as part of a broad enhancement.

Upgrades to the biometric orchestration platform also include enhanced Intelligent Liveness and Intelligent Matching capabilities to help organizations protect themselves from emerging threats like deepfakes, synthetic identities and injection attacks, according to a company announcement.

Injection attack detection (IAD) is the subject of Biometric Update’s latest market analysis report and buyer’s guide.

Aware’s consolidated SaaS platform for biometric workflow design, enrollment, identification, verification and authentication allows businesses to not only configure biometric workflows, but evaluate multiple biometrics vendors in production and optimize performance without disruptions, according to the announcement.

Multiple biometric liveness detection, matching and identity verification providers can be orchestrated within a single transaction.

The platform supports fingerprint, iris, palmprint and voice biometric modalities, in addition to face and document verification.

Identity and biometrics orchestration is an area of increased focus for Aware.

“The future of identity isn’t only about better algorithms. It’s about better orchestration,” says Ajay Amlani, CEO of Aware, in the announcement. “Organizations are under increasing pressure to modernize identity systems while responding to rapidly evolving fraud threats and growing operational complexity. With the latest innovations to the Awareness Platform, we’re giving customers the ability to configure biometric workflows, orchestrate multiple technologies, and optimize identity decisions in real time through a more intelligent and customizable platform approach.”

Advanced optical and spectral analysis have been built into Intelligent Liveness to help verify that images were captured on a real device camera in real time without adding any requirements or friction for users. The advanced matching algorithm now built into Aware’s Intelligent Matching product delivers a ten-times lower false non-match rate (FNMR). Its architecture is redesigned for scalability, and can deliver 1:N biometric matching in less than a second across large datasets, Aware says.

ROC and Mitek biometrics, liveness integrated

The complexity of AI fraud threats and digital identity systems leads businesses to implement three different biometrics providers, on average, according to a recent report from Aware on the importance of orchestration.

ROC’s high-performance biometric matching technologies can now power decisioning on the Awareness Platform, supporting high-scale, high-confidence identity checks.

“Managing biometric systems has become more convoluted and performance-driven than ever,” says B. Scott Swann, ROC CEO. “ROC’s biometric matching technologies help power high-confidence identity decisions within the Awareness Platform while enabling organizations to orchestrate workflows more effectively and gain greater visibility into biometric performance in real-world production environments.”

“Identity threats are evolving rapidly, and organizations need modern fraud solutions that can combine security, usability, and operational resilience,” says Faisal Nisar, VP of Product Management at Mitek. “Our liveness detection is trusted by some of the world’s most security-demanding institutions, including top global banks, and our partnership with Aware brings that same high-assurance identity verification to their customers.”

The Awareness Platform updates will become generally available in the third quarter of 2026.

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