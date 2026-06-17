Ayanworks and Digi Yatra demonstrate global interoperability for DTCs in IATA trial

The dream of digital convenience while keeping privacy in international air travel is moving closer. India’s Ayanworks and the Digi Yatra Foundation have completed a successful demonstration of standards‑based interoperability for international digital travel credentials (DTCs).

The proof‑of‑concept (PoC) was conducted under the International Air Transport Association’s (IATA) Contactless Travel technical trials. The results align with IATA’s One ID vision for interoperable digital identity.

The PoC used Ayanworks’ open‑source decentralized identity platform CREDEBL as its core infrastructure. The trial was carried out in collaboration with IndiGo Airlines, SITA and Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru.

The exercise showed how verifiable credentials aligned with IATA standards can be issued, exchanged and verified across jurisdictions without centralized storage of personal data. According to the partners, the results demonstrate that decentralized identity systems can operate at population scale within live aviation environments.

Suresh Khadakbhavi, CEO of Digi Yatra Foundation, said the trial shows how trusted digital identity can simplify international passenger journeys while maintaining user control. Digi Yatra has its own ecosystem, which it wants to expand internationally.

CREDEBL, a Digital Public Good (DPG) under the Linux Foundation’s Decentralized Trust initiative, provided the foundational layer for the trial. The platform supports secure, standards‑compliant credential flows and is already deployed in national digital ID programmes in Bhutan, with a pilot underway in Papua New Guinea.

Ayanworks said the PoC reinforces CREDEBL’s readiness to support Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) requirements across sectors where interoperability and privacy protections are becoming central to future travel models.

“We are proud to have enabled this important milestone through CREDEBL,” says Kalyan Kulkarni, CEO of Ayanworks. “Enabling decentralized identity capabilities in a live, high‑scale environment requires not just standards alignment, but translating those standards into reliable, production‑ready systems.”

“This proof‑of‑concept demonstrates how open, interoperable, and privacy‑preserving technologies can work seamlessly in real‑world travel scenarios.”

Founded in 2015, Ayanworks builds decentralized identity and verifiable credential systems for governments and enterprises. Its open‑source CREDEBL platform is now being integrated into Digi Yatra’s core architecture as India expands its digital travel ecosystem. The PoC was part of several conducted and collected by IATA across Europe and Asia-Pacific, with partners including NEC, Apple, Google, Amadeus, Hopae and major airlines.

Article Topics

Ayanworks | biometrics | Credebl | decentralized ID | Digi Yatra | digital travel | digital travel credentials | International Air Transport Association | verifiable credentials