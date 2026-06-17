Baltic mobile IDs become mainstream alternative to document-based KYC

Clients of businesses using IDenfy technology for Know Your Customer (KYC) in the Baltic states of Estonia and Lithuania now have a non-document path to identity verification that meets eIDAS Level of Assurance (LoA) High, the company has disclosed.

This follows the firm’s integration of Mobile-ID (mID), a SIM card-based credential available through mobile operators in those two countries, into its verification dashboard.

The move also comes in the wake of recent legal changes in both Estonia and Lithuania that grant mIDs the same legal weight as physical cards for commercial transactions, which creates a unified standard for digital trust.

Estonia is a global example in digital government with its model inspiring several countries around Africa and other parts of the world. Lithuania is said to be on a similar trajectory with mobile-based authentication widely deployed across government and financial services.

The mID integration trails iDenfy’s recent addition of Smart-ID, another eIDAS High-rated mobile identity service, and underscores the fact that the pilot phase of mobile IDs in the Baltics is fast moving into widespread commercial adoption where they replace physical biometric cards for remote onboarding. mIDs are increasingly becoming the default mechanism for high-stakes verification in several sectors including banking, telecoms, and healthcare.

Smart-ID is recognized as a secure authentication tool at state level across all three Baltic countries, while mID holds that status in Lithuania and Estonia, a benchmark that places both credentials at the highest tier of identity assurance under EU law, equivalent to government-issued eIDs.

Mobile-ID is offered by mobile operators in Estonia and Lithuania, covering approximately three million people across the two markets, with 705,000 active users and a 21 percent adoption rate, according to IDenfy.

The mID integration is an important move because it removes the last major barrier to fully digital banking in the Baltics. This means that by accepting mobile IDs, financial institutions can now onboard customers who may not have easy access to printers or scanners, thereby substantially boosting financial inclusion while maintaining strict AML (Anti-Money Laundering) compliance.

It also means that businesses in these markets can now leverage state-backed digital credentials for legally compliant remote onboarding as the push toward the paperless economy envisioned by the EU’s digital agenda continues to embolden.

With the mID, businesses using IDenfy will be also able to identify and authenticate the digital signatures of their users across any capable mobile device without the necessity of downloading additional applications or implementing multiple separate APIs.

“Businesses can use IDenfy to route users to a SIM-based identity verification path automatically when document capture is unavailable or fails due to image quality or lighting conditions,” CEO of IDenfy, Domantas Ciulde, said. IDenfy announced integration in April to deal with onboarding failures through reusable digital IDs.

Estonia and Lithuania have been making strides in digital governance, but the commercialization of their mID systems sets a precedent for the wider European Union. As the bloc moves toward the implementation of the European Digital Identity Wallet (EUDI) by the end of this year, these Baltic markets serve as test cases for how private vendors can easily integrate with public infrastructure.

Article Topics

digital ID | Estonia | iDenfy | identity assurance | KYC | Lithuania | onboarding