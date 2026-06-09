Bhutan links digital ID to land ownership verification

Bhutan’s National Land Commission Secretariat has launched a digital consent mechanism linked to the country’s national digital ID system to help streamline land ownership verification and reduce fraud risks in property transactions.

According to national broadcaster BBS, the system is designed to strengthen property rights and improve transparency in land management. The initiative also includes the rollout of DrukRef23, a new land and infrastructure mapping platform.

Officials say the consent mechanism is being piloted for three months in selected areas before a possible nationwide deployment.

Under the new system, land transactions require explicit consent from all parties involved, reducing the risk of forged signatures, identity fraud and unauthorized transfers.

The initiative also seeks to improve land surveying through satellite-powered reference stations designed to enhance the accuracy and reliability of land ownership records.

Officials described the development as an important security upgrade for a sector that has faced longstanding administrative and fraud-related challenges.

“With this new consent management model, the system is expected to significantly reduce such fraud cases,” deputy chief land registrar Tshering Zam said.

Citizens unable to use the digital consent platform have been advised to visit land record offices to complete transactions in person.

The use of digital identity systems in land administration and property management is gaining traction globally, with countries including as Nepal, the Philippines, and Zimbabwe exploring similar approaches.

Bhutan has become one of several countries adopting decentralized digital identity models, which advocates say offer stronger privacy protections and greater user control over personal data.

The growing role of decentralized identity in digital public infrastructure was also discussed during ID4Africa 2026, where industry leaders highlighted the technology’s potential for secure public service delivery and identity verification.

Article Topics

Bhutan | Bhutan NDI | digital government | digital ID | land registry