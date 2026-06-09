BigBear.ai deploys biometric cargo security system in Panama

Panama Transshipment Group (PTG), the country’s largest logistics operator, will be the first deployment partner for International Shipping Compliance, an AI-powered cargo security platform developed by BigBear.ai with Narval Holding Corp. and its subsidiary ISC.

Launched in August 2025, the platform uses advanced analytics and biometric technology to track cargo movement in detail. It allows operators to monitor where shipments are, who is handling them and whether any changes occur during transit.

The application creates a digital, auditable chain of custody for goods by linking drivers, transport vehicles and cargo containers through biometric verification. A centralized operations platform then compiles real-time data allowing logistics providers to detect anomalies, monitor cargo flows and generate actionable intelligence. Authorities can use this data to streamline inspections and respond more quickly to potential risks.

The system is designed to give customs and border agencies better insights, helping them identify risks earlier and reduce the likelihood of contraband entering legitimate supply chains. “Criminal organizations no longer rely solely on covert routes or hidden smuggling corridors,” Miller says.

PTG has already started using the system to improve visibility and transparency across its supply chain. Troy Miller, former acting commissioner of U.S. Customs and Border Protection and now Senior Vice President of Department of Homeland Security Solutions at BigBear.ai, said the technology addresses a growing challenge in global trade.

“Even the best customs and law enforcement agencies around the world can only physically inspect a fraction of global cargo,” Miller said. “The answer is not slowing commerce. It is making supply chains smarter, more transparent, and more secure.”

“Today, they exploit the very arteries of legitimate global commerce — ports, free trade zones, trucking routes, and containerized cargo systems that power the world economy. That is what makes this new commercial deployment in Panama so significant, and why others can learn from the rapid implementation.”

BigBear.ai CEO Kevin McAleenan said launching the system in Panama positions it for wider adoption across the region. Narval Chairman Mario Pérez Balladares emphasized the strategic importance of the initiative, noting that Panama plays a key role in transshipment across the Americas.

The Panama Canal handles a significant share of global maritime traffic, and the country’s ports process millions of containers annually. However, the volume of trade also makes it a target for criminal networks seeking to move narcotics, counterfeit goods and other illicit cargo through legitimate channels. Authorities have reported major drug seizures in recent years linked to containerized shipments, an issue Miller discussed in a BigBear.ai blog post.

BigBear.ai is engaged in biometrics deployments in airports and retail.

Article Topics

BigBear.ai | biometrics | port security