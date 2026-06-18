Biometric IDs help Myanmar refugees access jobs and services in Thailand

It’s been over five years since the Myanmar civil war broke out, the latest chapter of a long-running conflict, causing an estimated 1.5 million Burmese to flee. These refugees have found refuge in neighboring countries such as Thailand, Malaysia and Bangladesh. Now, those living along one of these borders have started receiving official identity cards.

Thailand’s government has begun issuing official, non-Thai identity cards formally recognizing refugees residing along the Thai–Myanmar border as “Myanmar Displaced Persons.” It’s an initiative that’s been welcomed by the United Nations’ Refugee Agency UNHCR, to help those escaping conflict to explore new possibilities and futures.

UNHCR Assistant High Commissioner for Operations Raouf Mazou commented: “For refugees from Myanmar in Thailand, these identity cards are not simply a form of documentation – they are a gateway to protection, stability and opportunity.”

The new identity system includes biometric registration, QR code verification and integration into the national civil registry. It is designed to protect the displaced by lowering the risks of identity fraud, trafficking and exploitation, but also to promote legal access to employment and essential services like healthcare and banking.

QR codes are taking an increasingly prominent place in identity verification systems, with experts convened by the UNDP recently highlighting their utility and technology providers at ID4Africa pitching them as well-suited to the continent’s ID needs at the Movement’s 2026 AGM.

Around 80,000 displaced Burmese are living in temporary shelters along the Thai–Myanmar border. The new identity cards will be issued in phases, beginning with those currently employed, and eventually extending to all over the age of five. The UNHCR says around 45 percent of the refugees were born in the temporary shelters, showing the long-term consequences of not being able to participate in society and lacking official ID.

The implementation of the Thai government’s new policy of giving legal access to employment for refugees, which only began in October 2025, has already borne fruit as more than 5,500 refugees have joined the workforce. “This initiative empowers refugees to contribute economically and live with greater security and independence,” Mazou said.

“We commend the Royal Thai Government for this progressive policy, which holds important lessons for other countries responding to protracted displacement.”

UNHCR hopes to reduce by more than 50 percent the number of long-term displaced refugees dependent on humanitarian assistance over the next decade. In other initiatives, the UNHCR partnered with IrisGuard to enable secure cash assistance for Syrian refugees returning home using iris biometrics. While a Syrian NGO is looking to digital identity infrastructure to help rebuild the economy and boost digital skills.

Article Topics

biometric identification | biometrics | civil registration | digital identity | Myanmar | QR code | refugee registration | Thailand | UNHCR