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Biometric Update Podcast takes stock of big changes in digital identity

50th episode showcases breadth, pace of change in global biometrics sector
| Joel R. McConvey
Categories Biometric Update Podcast  |  Biometrics News  |  Industry Analysis
Biometric Update Podcast takes stock of big changes in digital identity
 

The Biometric Update Podcast is celebrating 50 episodes by asking what’s changed in the world of digital ID and biometrics since we launched in April 2025. The answer is, lots. AI has emerged as a central driver of tech, relevant across use cases. But four major themes emerged from perusing our archive.

Fraud continues to evolve and scale. Deepfakes are a major threat – but only one component of a larger fraud mechanism powered by generative AI. Injection attacks are the new state of the art.

Age assurance is the most high-profile biometrics story of the moment. Massive shifts are taking place in global regulations, and the market for age assurance providers is on a bit of a wild ride, as the industry claws its way toward stability.

Agents are the new inevitability, said to be infiltrating our economy, enterprises and daily lives at an alarming rate. For identity, they are transformational, in that they are forcing organizations to rethink what identity and authentication means in both theory and practice.

Digital ID is shifting global influence, too. Africa is poised for a leading role on the global stage as it forges ahead with innovation and collaboration.

Here’s to the next 50 episodes.

Listen now: SpotifyAppleYouTubePodbean

Runtime: 00:15:04

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