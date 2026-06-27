Biometrics market signals strong as providers expand reach

The expansion of the global biometrics market, fast and steady, can sometime be obscured by the controversies that come along with powerful new technology and a competitive business environment. Headlines from the past week serve as a reminder of the momentum behind biometrics providers and digital identity projects around the world, and reveal some interesting clues about the direction those projects will take going forward.

M&A and investments

ROC’s acquisition of ZTC is targeted at expanding its video intelligence platform end-to-end, building its face biometrics core capability into an overall digital forensics investigation platform. The deal continues the post-IPO clarification of vision for ROC serving a customer base beyond its federal government core.

Incode is building a network for sharing fraud signals while doubling down on its privacy-first, decentralized vision through the acquisition of Identiq. A key market expansion operating here is the threat of agentic AI, which can be mitigated by pooling data. Incode CEO Ricardo Amper has also shared insights into the deal with Biometric Update for an interview article coming next week.

Investors remain bullish on IDfy, and by extension the Indian KYC market, as seen in the $23 million the company has picked up to expand its risk detection tools. IDfy is marching towards an IPO with a self-declared timeline of 5 years.

Intellicheck’s growth has landed it on the Russell 3000 index as one of America’s largest publicly traded companies, which helps positions its stock with institutional investors.

Familiar faces, new tech

NEC is supplying live facial recognition to Western Australia Police for trial deployment in public spaces, in one of the first deployments of LFR in a democratic country other than the UK. If the UK’s example holds, a single van in a single state could expand over time to a much broader rollout.

BioRugged is already bigger than many people realize, particularly non-identity industry insiders, but is offering its new height-aware biometric camera platform to European system integrators first, in a different strategy from its past products.

Passkey adoption has reached the point where those platforms that are holding out can be named and shamed. Enter “Why No Passkeys?”, which calls out the most popular sites in each country still lacking passkey support.

Familiar challenges, new tech

A dramatic expansion in biometrics use, like ambitious plans to make digital identity practically universal, comes with urgent privacy concerns.

EU Member States will be allowed, but not required, to let people opt out of including face biometrics in their EUDI Wallet, under an agreement struck last week. Epicenter.works warns that pressuring people to share their sensitive data will only prevent them from using it as it becomes useful to them.

As identity is woven into infrastructure, the pipeline of governance policies and protective technologies will accordingly increase in importance.

To help grow that pipeline, the UN and UNDP are each launching accelerators; the former for DPI safeguards and the latter for open-source African DPI.

The same kind of innovative data protection infrastructure World uses for biometrics processing is available to all identity companies. Taceo CEO Lukas Helminger tells Biometric Update a market is forming for technologies like his company’s Private Shared State cryptography.

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Article Topics

biometrics | digital ID | digital identity | week in review