BioRugged launches biometric camera platform for European system integrators

BioRugged has developed a new camera platform for biometric enrollment, border control and law enforcement applications and in a new development for the company is offering first access to European system integrators.

The Marque 3.1 camera platform is designed to capture face biometrics from people regardless of their height without moving parts for increased uptime and reduced maintenance requirements. It can be deployed as a stand-alone unit or built into various kiosk formats, BioRugged says.

Deploying biometrics for border control is a pressing concern for many land and airports across Europe as the EU’s Entry/Exit System (EES) suffers through its teething phase.

BioRugged has been operating in Europe for years, with sales offices in Portugal, the Netherlands and Germany, and a legal entity based in Ireland, in addition to offices around the world. The company told Biometric Update in an email that a side effect of its standard practice of not publishing project names, customers or unit numbers is that BioRugged’s footprint of biometric devices is significantly larger than what is publicly visible.

The company is specifically targeting European system integrators now due to the volume of large-scale identity and border control projects they are currently leading globally. The demanding tenders they compete for prioritize standards, serviceability and lifecycle cost as much as technical specifications.

“Our aim is to enable our partners to offer (ICAO-compliant) biometric enrollment solutions with one of the lowest total costs of ownership in the industry,” BioRugged CEO Arnd Langguth tells Biometric Update in an exclusive briefing.

Introducing the Marque 3.1

The Marque 3.1 is made height-aware with AI-assisted face capture, and uses multiple cameras for ICAO-compliant facial portrait capture of people of all sizes. The Marque 3.1 is integrated through a unified SDK or API for inclusion in various kinds of identity platforms, with a modular, field-serviceable kiosk architecture.

The triple-camera system also enhances biometric accuracy, according to a recent LinkedIn post from BioRugged.

BioRugged’s new camera product can also be used for self-service biometric enrollment in any scenario where ICAO-compliance is required, including voter registration and KYC checks.

“This camera, the light system, all is BioRugged-developed and can be offered stand-alone or integrated into different modular kiosk formats,” says Hof Retief, COO of BioRugged.

Those kiosk formats can include signature pads, fingerprint biometric scanners, printing and MRZ scanning, amongst a full range of possible features.

The Marque 3.1 is available to European system integrators now.

Article Topics

biometric enrollment | biometrics | BioRugged | border control | Europe | identity management