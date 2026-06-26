BixeLab addresses market confusion around biometrics testing with new resources

Independent biometrics testing has grown dramatically over the past decade, in terms of the number of evaluations, their scope and importance. With more different types of tests and more laboratories performing them, however, uncertainty has arisen about what tests are most important for which biometrics providers and how to understand the evaluations. New resources from BixeLab address that gap in understanding.

White paper “Biometric Testing in Practice” provides a practical guide to understanding the relationship between laboratory tests and real-word results. The paper explains the evaluations BixeLab conducts and the technical standards behind them. These include ISO/IEC 30107-3 standard for presentation attack detection (PAD) evaluations, CEN/TS 18099:2024 for injection attack detection (IAD), ISO/IEC 19795-2 for biometric performance, -6 for operational evaluations and -10 for demographic differential evaluations.

BixeLab also describes how its document authenticity detection evaluations and others work, and the related regulatory pathways.

BixeLab is one of the world’s few laboratories certified for biometrics testing under the NIST-administered National Voluntary Laboratory Accreditation Program (NVLAP).

But accreditation is just a baseline, BixeLab explains in a post to its website on how to select a biometrics testing laboratory.

BixeLab emphasizes that accreditation and scheme recognition are complimentary but not interchangeable, and reviews considerations for demographic fairness, data governance and what constitutes a quality test report.

CEO Ted Dunstone is also chair of MOSIP’s Biometric Working Group, and will join Biometric Update’s upcoming webinar on Understanding the Growing MOSIP Ecosystem in that capacity on Tuesday, July 7, 2026. Register now to save your seat.

Article Topics

biometric testing | biometrics | BixeLab | certification | document liveness | injection attack detection | presentation attack detection