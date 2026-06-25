Brighthire uses Zoom signals to detect deepfakes in job interviews

A new fraud protection capability for live interviews of employment candidates on Zoom introduced by Brighthire uses signals and proprietary models from the leading video-conference platform.

The Zoom subsidiary uses deepfake detection based on identifying characteristics like rendering artifacts, along with IP location, answer timing, tab switching and LLM answer matching to detect candidate fraud. The signals are compiled into a single view to enable reviews, investigations and ultimately decisions.

“Our customers have told us that candidate fraud is one of the biggest challenges they’re facing today, and it’s been increasingly hard to catch,” says Ben Sesser, co-founder and CEO at BrightHire, in a blog post to Zoom’s website.

Hiring fraud has increased dramatically with the availability of generative AI tools, prompting a rush to supply organizations with effective software solutions to prevent it. The company announcement notes that Gartner has predicted that by 2028 one in four candidates for job openings will be fake.

Brighthire Enterprise Account Executive Alex Padilla compares the defense against candidate fraud to the layer of a water filtration system in a LinkedIn post. The coarsest filter, like a gravel layer, is application review. Biometric verification is the sand, and the signals gleaned from the interview are the charcoal. Background checks function as the finest, final, cotton layer.

The approach contrasts with the one World takes to detecting deepfakes on Zoom. World unveiled a tool for verifying people in Zoom meetings are not deepfakes by using World ID with decentralized selfie biometric checks earlier this year.

Brighthire recently held a whole event, Shine 2026, to explore the threats facing talent acquisition teams the defense tools available to them, including World’s, and how they all fit together.

The company’s new software is currently available in early access for Zoom Workplace customers.

Article Topics

AI fraud | biometric verification | biometrics | Brighthire | deepfake detection | video conferencing | Zoom