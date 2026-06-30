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CLEAR integrates with AWS to strengthen contact center caller verification

CLEAR1 verifies customers before they reach live agents, helping prevent account takeover and streamline high-risk transactions
| Anthony Kimery
Categories Biometrics News  |  Civil / National ID
CLEAR integrates with AWS to strengthen contact center caller verification
 

CLEAR is expanding its work with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to strengthen caller verification in contact centers, aiming to help organizations confirm a customer’s identity before a call reaches a live agent.

The company said its CLEAR1 service is designed to verify callers earlier in the support process, reducing opportunities for fraud while streamlining service operations.

The approach addresses a persistent contact center problem in which criminals impersonate customers to obtain account information, reset credentials, or carry out unauthorized transactions.

CLEAR explained that when callers contact a support center using Amazon Connect, they can choose to verify their identity through CLEAR1 before speaking with an agent.

Those who opt in receive a secure link by text message and complete the verification on their phone.

The call is then routed to an agent, who receives the result in real time and can handle password resets, account changes, and other high-risk requests with greater speed and assurance.

By tying its caller verification technology to AWS, CLEAR1 is positioning identity assurance as an initial control rather than a step left to agents during a live interaction.

“By integrating CLEAR1 into Amazon Connect, organizations can strengthen protection against fraud while creating a more seamless experience for both agents and customers,” said CLEAR1 Executive Vice President Brett Romanoff.

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