Colombia’s biometric migrant program offers model for inclusion

Colombia’s policy to integrate Venezuelan migrants is a model in how biometric systems and long-term planning can contribute to inclusion and economic uplift, according to an article analyzing the country’s experience from Inter-American Development Bank.

The South American country has spent a decade on efforts to regularize nearly three million Venezuelan migrants. Colombia took a progressive view, shifting from emergency response to long‑term inclusion. It built legal frameworks and administrative capacity to link migrants to services and formal employment.

The central framework is the Temporary Protection Statute (ETPV), introduced in 2021. The 10‑year policy grants regular status and connects migrants to essential services. Its implementation relies on the Single Registry of Venezuelan Migrants and the Temporary Protection Permit (PPT), which had recorded 2.46 million pre‑registrations and 2.09 million biometric enrollments by April 2023.

The Inter‑American Development Bank supported the reform through a US$300 million policy‑based loan, part of a wider package exceeding S$700 million. The goal was to ensure that legal status translated into real access to health care, education and formal jobs.

More than 1.4 million migrants have since joined the national health insurance system, and schools enrolled over 500,000 Venezuelan children annually between 2021 and 2023. Digital identity data strengthened service delivery. Real‑time registry information now informs budgeting, staffing and planning across sectors.

Economic inclusion was another priority as many migrants arrived with skills but faced administrative barriers to formal employment. The programme supported degree recognition, skills certification and pathways to formalization.

This enabled employers to verify qualifications and integrate workers into payroll and social security systems. Venezuelan migrants contributed an estimated $529 million in tax revenue by 2024, according to the International Organization for Migration (IOM).

Colombia also invested in monitoring tools to track regularization, service access and labour market outcomes. These systems have become regional references for managing large‑scale inclusion processes, according to the post, which was authored by operations team members at IDB.

The experience highlights several lessons for policymakers. Long‑term migration policy can support development when backed by capable institutions. Regularization must be operationalized through interoperable data systems and frontline capacity. Economic inclusion is essential for sustainable integration. There is hard evidence it generates income, fiscal contributions and social security linkages.

Colombia’s model shows how biometric identity, far-sighted policy design and evidence‑driven implementation can convert a complex migration challenge into measurable development gains for both migrants and host communities. Thailand is another country using biometric IDs to further inclusion as it hosts refugees from Myanmar.

Colombia is also pushing open standards as it reshapes its digital identity stack, using open-source tools to pivot to a broader digital public infrastructure.

Article Topics

biometrics | Colombia | digital inclusion | digital public infrastructure | government services | legal identity | refugee registration