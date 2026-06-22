Court lifts block on Ohio’s age assurance law for social media in defeat for NetChoice

A 2024 Ohio law putting age assurance requirements on social media platforms can stand, after a federal court in Cincinnati lifted an order blocking the law. According to the Ohio Statehouse News Bureau, three judges on the Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals sided with the state against the challenge from NetChoice, which litigates online safety laws on behalf of Meta, Snap, TikTok, YouTube and other massive Silicon Valley firms.

As is its wont, NetChoice claimed that the Ohio Social Media Parental Notification Act, H.B. 33, violates the First Amendment in requiring ID to access lawful online material. Its lawsuit against Ohio Attorney General David Yost says a parental consent requirement that allows kids to access social media if their parents agree is not enough. In a release, Director of the NetChoice Litigation Center Paul Taske argues that “parents must remain in the drivers’ seat for parenting decisions. Ohio cannot step in and make those decisions in the first instance.”

“By requiring parents to override the government’s determination, Ohio has violated bedrock First Amendment principles.”

Cincinnati Judge Eric Clay disagrees, ruling that the parental consent requirement “constitutes a marginal burden that precisely targets the multi-faceted problem that Ohio has identified: Children’s unsupervised assent to terms and conditions for use of platforms that take advantage of and harm them.”

Judges also noted that NetChoice can’t claim free speech violations on behalf of minors. It’s a salient point, which raises the question of why Big Tech is so invested in protecting the First Amendment rights of kids under 16: for the good of the kids, or the good of the product?

Another of NetChoice’s arguments – that the law is too vague – receives this response from Judge Alice Batchelder: “I acknowledge that the coverage provision likely covers a substantial number of website operators, and this appears to be NetChoice’s chief complaint – even in its void-for-vagueness arguments. But a statute is not vague just because it has a wide berth.”

NetChoice’s statement says the decision “threatens the online privacy and constitutional rights of every Ohioan” and promises to keep hacking at it with its bottomless arsenal of legal mechanisms; Taske says the lobby group is “currently reviewing our options on how best to move forward.”

NetChoice roots its confidence in H.B. 33’s ultimate defeat in what it claims to be “a clear national consensus” on the constitutionality of age checks.

“Federal courts across the country have repeatedly blocked identical digital ID laws in states like Arkansas, Louisiana, and Georgia because they violate basic First Amendment principles,” the group says. “Websites possess clear editorial discretion to curate online communities under Moody v. NetChoice, and the government cannot sentence speech on the internet to death by a thousand cuts.”

While “a clear national consensus” on age assurance laws is nonsense, it reflects the legal landscape NetChoice is trying to cultivate: one in which its lawyers, infinitely funded, relentlessly litigate every age law into a decision that takes the form of “x v. Netchoice” ruling in favor of the latter, flattening the field for Big Social with its constitutional scythe. To this end, its threats of endless litigation should be taken seriously: no financial barrier is stopping Meta, Google and the rest from tying up U.S. courts for decades to come.

Article Topics

age verification | legislation | Netchoice | Ohio | social media | United States