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CX platform Unifonic selects Ideem for passwordless enterprise authentication

Partnerships targets digitizing GCC organizations
| Chris Burt
Categories Access Control  |  Biometrics News
CX platform Unifonic selects Ideem for passwordless enterprise authentication
 

Unifonic and Ideem have formed a strategic partnership to deliver advanced passwordless authentication to enterprises across the Gulf Cooperation Council region.

The GCC consists of Bahrain. Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

Unifonic describes itself as the “region’s leading AI-native CX Platform,” and says its goal with the partnership is to “facilitate seamless connection between businesses and their customers.” Ideem’s passwordless authentication method is based on device-bound passkeys, allowing businesses to avoid SMS-based OTPs. Introducing a Zero-Trust approach will help those businesses prevent phishing attacks with bank-grade security, according to the joint announcement.

Ideem raised $2.4 million in April, 2025 to scale its partnerships in digitizing markets, which includes the GCC.

“Unifonic plays a pivotal role in driving customer engagement across the region. With broad local market insights and a clear understanding of friction points, the company can support clients by streamlining the customer journey,” says Ideem CEO Toby Rush. “We are excited to collaborate with Unifonic and support them in strengthening the region’s enterprise landscape with passwordless authentication.”

Rush is best known in the biometrics industry from his time as CEO of EyeVerify, which was acquired by Ant Financial in 2016 and subsequently rebranded as Zoloz.

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