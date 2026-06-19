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Cyprus begins pilot of new biometric ID documents from Veridos

Upgrade modernizes biometric enrollment and document issuance infrastructure ahead of broader European digital identity initiatives
| Masha Borak
Categories Biometrics News  |  Civil / National ID  |  Government Services
Cyprus begins pilot of new biometric ID documents from Veridos
 

Cyprus is preparing to pilot its new national identification system starting at the end of June. The country will issue a new generation of biometric documents provided by Veridos, including identity cards, passports, permits and residence cards.

The full implementation of the system is expected to be completed by the end of August 2026. The new documents will be compliant with both European legislation and ICAO standards.

Veridos’ contract also includes modernizing personalization and document issuance systems, incorporating advanced security technologies and upgrading the infrastructure for collecting and managing biometric data.

All the country’s official identity documents are produced by Veridos Matsoukis in Athens, a production facility for high-security identification documents that supplies documents to more than 40 countries.

As a joint venture by Giesecke+Devrient (G+D) and Bundesdruckerei, the German company has a long history of collaboration with the Cypriot government. In 2010, Bundesdruckerei worked with the country to implement a system for biometric data collection and the issuance of electronic documents. The company’s international e-government business was later transferred to Veridos.

The firm was awarded a new long-term contract with the Cypriot government last year. The project is being implemented with GCC Computers Ltd, which provides local technical support and maintenance services for the new infrastructure.

“We are very pleased to work with Veridos,” says Elikkos Elias, director general of the Ministry of Interior of the Republic of Cyprus. “This cooperation enables us to implement modern identification systems and provide high‑quality services to our citizens.”

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