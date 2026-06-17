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Daon certified for responsible AI management, collaborating with IATA

Timatic Doc Scan provides advance ID document verification
| Chris Burt
Categories Biometrics News
Daon certified for responsible AI management, collaborating with IATA
 

Daon has been certified for ISO/IEC 42001, the international standard for balancing AI innovation with governance following an independent audit. The company is also putting its work with AI into practice by collaborating with the International Air Transport Association (IATA) on an ID document verification tool for screening prior to arrival at the airport.

The ISO standard Daon has added to its portfolio sets requirements for establishing, implementing, maintaining and improving an Artificial Intelligence Management Systems (AIMS).

The certification adds to a growing list of international standards Daon has successfully completed assessments for, including ISO/IEC 27001, ISO/IEC 27701, ISO/IEC 27017, and ISO/IEC 27018. These standards cover information security, privacy protections and secure handling of PII in the cloud.

Daon says the certification reflects its governance of full AI lifecycles, from risk assessment and model documentation through human oversight and performance monitoring to transparency, accountability and continuous improvement of digital identity and fraud prevention solutions.

“We’re long past the point where innovation is the primary focus concerning AI,” says Tom Grissen, CEO at Daon, in the company announcement. “The technology now sits at the center of critical identity and fraud prevention decisions. Organizations need confidence not only in the effectiveness of AI-powered identity systems, but also in how they are governed, monitored, and continuously improved over time.”

The company claims to be one of the first in the digital identity market to achieve ISO 42001 certification.

IATA integration

IATA is working with Daon to use its technology within the Timatic Doc Scan service. The service is used by passengers to capture or upload travel documents to their airline’s app or through a desktop check-in process for verification against IATA’s continuously updated database ahead of time.

Timatic AutoCheck is also embedded within the Timatic Doc Scan service to provide approval decisions based on travel restrictions, passport requirements, visa requirements and health document validation.

IATA SVP of Products and Services Frederic Leger says AI has a critical role to play in simplifying airport passenger processing, but notes that passenger’s rights must be protected in AI implementations. This makes Daon’s vision for responsible AI, and its 42001 certification, compelling to IATA as a partner.

“Daon’s AI systems are purpose-built for identity verification, authentication, and fraud prevention, using advanced machine learning models rather than generative AI technologies,” adds Grissen. “While Daon’s solutions are classified as limited-risk under the EU AI Act, we have implemented the highest level of trustworthy AI governance because our goal is not simply compliance, it is industry leadership, instilling our clients with the highest level of confidence in how our systems are developed, deployed, and managed.”

Daon also provides streamlined ID document verification for the aviation industry through its VeriFLY app.

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