DRC launches RDC-Pass digital ID platform under 20-year PPP with Trident

The Democratic Republic of Congo has launched RDC-Pass, a national digital identity platform that will serve as a foundation for e-government services, financial inclusion and digital service delivery under the country’s DRC 2030 Digital Nation strategy.

The digital ID, frequently referred to in English-language markets as DRC Pass, was unveiled in Kinshasa under President Félix Tshisekedi on Saturday, reports the national news agency. The platform is designed to provide citizens with a secure, interoperable and free digital identifier to simplify access to administrative, financial and social services.

The government believes the digital ID will help reduce inefficiencies, curb document fraud and improve service delivery. RDC-Pass is expected to make it easier for citizens to interact with government institutions and access services across both the public and private sectors.

The Ministry of Planning has valued the project at $97.1 million. RDC-Pass is being implemented through a 20-year public-private partnership signed in June 2025 with Trident Digital Tech DRC Africa SAS, a subsidiary of Singapore-based Trident Digital Tech Holdings.

The agreement means the company has exclusive rights to provide e-KYC services. Trident Digital Tech Holdings has also raised $2.6 million to support the initial rollout and commercialization of the platform in the DRC market. The platform supports multiple applications.

It includes biometric SIM card registration and unified access to e-government services via a single login, automated identity verification for financial institutions and the issuance of secure digital identities that complement existing physical documents. The architecture aims to promote interoperability among government agencies, telcos and financial services providers, making the platform a central gateway for service delivery.

Authorities plan to roll out RDC-Pass in phases, beginning with technical audits and pilot testing before moving to a wider national deployment. Despite its potential, the initiative has raised questions about data sovereignty, storage and management, given the foreign partner in managing key components under a long-term agreement.

RDC-Pass forms part of a broader government plan to invest $1 billion in digital development between 2026 and 2030. Officials view digital identity as a foundational layer for building a modern digital economy, alongside expanded connectivity and e-government services, while success will hinge on widespread adoption and effective integration. Singapore’s Trident is also involved in an $800 million joint-venture in Ghana for digital infrastructure expansion.

Article Topics

biometrics | Democratic Republic of Congo | digital ID | DRC Pass | financial services | government services | public-private partnerships | Trident