FB pixel

DRC launches RDC-Pass digital ID platform under 20-year PPP with Trident

Platform is designed to connect identity, e-KYC, payments and public services as part of the country's Digital Nation strategy
| Chris Burt
Categories Biometrics News  |  Government Services  |  ID for All
DRC launches RDC-Pass digital ID platform under 20-year PPP with Trident
 

The Democratic Republic of Congo has launched RDC-Pass, a national digital identity platform that will serve as a foundation for e-government services, financial inclusion and digital service delivery under the country’s DRC 2030 Digital Nation strategy.

The digital ID, frequently referred to in English-language markets as DRC Pass, was unveiled in Kinshasa under President Félix Tshisekedi on Saturday, reports the national news agency. The platform is designed to provide citizens with a secure, interoperable and free digital identifier to simplify access to administrative, financial and social services.

The government believes the digital ID will help reduce inefficiencies, curb document fraud and improve service delivery. RDC-Pass is expected to make it easier for citizens to interact with government institutions and access services across both the public and private sectors.

The Ministry of Planning has valued the project at $97.1 million. RDC-Pass is being implemented through a 20-year public-private partnership signed in June 2025 with Trident Digital Tech DRC Africa SAS, a subsidiary of Singapore-based Trident Digital Tech Holdings.

The agreement means the company has exclusive rights to provide e-KYC services. Trident Digital Tech Holdings has also raised $2.6 million to support the initial rollout and commercialization of the platform in the DRC market. The platform supports multiple applications.

It includes biometric SIM card registration and unified access to e-government services via a single login, automated identity verification for financial institutions and the issuance of secure digital identities that complement existing physical documents. The architecture aims to promote interoperability among government agencies, telcos and financial services providers, making the platform a central gateway for service delivery.

Authorities plan to roll out RDC-Pass in phases, beginning with technical audits and pilot testing before moving to a wider national deployment. Despite its potential, the initiative has raised questions about data sovereignty, storage and management, given the foreign partner in managing key components under a long-term agreement.

RDC-Pass forms part of a broader government plan to invest $1 billion in digital development between 2026 and 2030. Officials view digital identity as a foundational layer for building a modern digital economy, alongside expanded connectivity and e-government services, while success will hinge on widespread adoption and effective integration. Singapore’s Trident is also involved in an $800 million joint-venture in Ghana for digital infrastructure expansion.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

Bhutan to strengthen self-sovereign ID implementation with 50-in-5 membership

Bhutan has joined the 50-in-5 campaign as the 39th member in a move that underlines its ambitions of boosting its…

 

EU supports Kenya to boost digital ID for cross-border trade, land verification

The European Union (EU) has pledged to offer a total package of €102 million ($US118 million) in funding support for…

 

As identity infrastructure scales, governance becomes the differentiator

Biometrics bound to credentials increasingly underpin the trust infrastructure of digital life, yet as digital systems reach deployment, they are…

 

Imprivata CEO tells Biometric Update Podcast why identity must evolve faster

A lot of people will tell you how fast the tech industry moves. Fran Rosch, the CEO of Imprivata, has…

 

Passenger growth, AI fraud push digital travel credentials toward tipping point

Digital travel credentials (DTCs) are at a crucial moment in their adoption as the travel industry undergoes profound structural changes,…

 

Thales makes strong debut in NIST’s FRIF fingerprint biometrics benchmark

New entries to NIST’s benchmark for large-scale fingerprint biometric capture and comparison software from Thales and Innovatrics show significant gains…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Biometric Market Analysis and Buyer's Guides

DIGITAL ID for ALL NEWS

Featured Company

Learn More

ID for ALL FEATURE REPORTS

BIOMETRICS WHITE PAPERS

BIOMETRICS EVENTS

EXPLAINING BIOMETRICS