EMVCo proposes global schema for verifiable digital payment credentials

EMVCo has put a draft framework out for consultation that aims to bring verifiable digital credentials into card‑based payment authentication.

EMVCo is the technical body that maintains the global EMV Specifications. It is seeking industry feedback on its EMV Digital Payment Credential Specification – Schema Framework until July 23.

The draft focuses on defining the data model for a Digital Payment Credential (DPC). EMVCo is seeking to enable secure, privacy‑preserving and scalable authentication for online card payments. It wants to do this by standardizing how a DPC is structured. It is also exploring how the same approach could support payment initiation later on.

Verifiable digital credentials are gaining traction as cryptographically verifiable, wallet‑based versions of everyday documents such as ID cards or driving licences. Their flexibility allows different data structures for different uses, but that also risks fragmentation.

EMVCo says its experience developing global specifications makes it well placed to define a consistent, interoperable payment‑specific credential.

The DPC initiative aims to create a common method for using VDCs in online card payments. It covers authentication, device binding, cross‑domain use and dynamic linking. EMVCo believes a unified approach can streamline provisioning, requests and verification across networks, wallets and systems, while supporting strong privacy controls.

The work is being led by EMVCo’s Digital Identity and Payments Task Force, which is engaging with its Associates and Subscribers. The organization is also working with groups including the FIDO Alliance, OpenID Foundation, OpenWallet Foundation, W3C and the WE BUILD Consortium.

“Emerging digital identity technologies have the potential to promote more trusted and convenient card-based payments for consumers and businesses, but realizing these benefits at scale requires global interoperability,” says Patrik Smets, EMVCo executive committee chair.

“That is why we are engaging across the industry and encouraging all stakeholders to share their feedback to help develop a consistent and secure approach for using VDCs in card-based payment authentication.”

The draft specification is now open for public review until July 23. EMVCo is encouraging organizations across payments and digital identity to get involved as the work progresses. Ways to get involved are provided here.

Article Topics

digital identity | digital payment credential | digital payments | EMVCo | verifiable credentials