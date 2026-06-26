Ethiopia builds DPI to power sovereign digital state

Ongoing efforts by the government of Ethiopia to build a digitally sovereign state were in the spotlight recently during the MESOB Innovation Exhibition event which took place in the capital Addis Ababa.

The event, which brought together several tech startups and other industry stakeholders, was an opportunity to further reflect on how the country is trying to build its sovereignty stack, a convergence around identity, finance, data governance, and infrastructure hemmed into a single and interoperable ecosystem that will define national autonomy in the medium and long term.

MESOB is a platform built to drive digital government services in Ethiopia, with thousands of services already integrated with the system.

Ethiopia is running the second largest digital ID project in Africa, after Nigeria, with more than 40 million people already registered for it, a testimony to its growing scale and adoption.

Through the foundational identity known in the local language as Fayda, it is also building other public infrastructure, integrating services with passport applications being the latest in series, and streamlining how people get authenticated for service delivery.

According to an analysis by the Institute of Foreign Affairs, Ethiopia is not just digitizing services; it is building the institutional muscles needed to govern in an increasingly networked world.

The piece argues that just as roads and power grids once defined state reach, digital infrastructure such as the Fayda digital ID and the Telebirr payment system now define the state’s operational coherence and economic visibility.

Combined with a robust data protection framework (Proclamation No. 1321/2024), Ethiopia is seen as trying to build a system where trust is institutionalized, like Kenya is trying to do, and one that ensures citizens engage with digital services because they are convinced the state can protect their data.

These DPI efforts, according to the analysis, are also helping to build trust architecture by reducing the friction between citizens and institutions, allowing the state to see, serve, and tax its economy in ways that were previously impossible. In some ways, the write-up qualifies the efforts as moving Fayda beyond a card to something that acts as the nervous system connecting finance, health, and education, to mention just a few.

Ethiopia’s sovereignty push mirrors a growing global trend whereby DPI is no longer seen as a technical supplement to governance, but as its very foundation. Other countries like Papua New Guinea are leveraging domestic and international partnerships to address digital skills and capacity gaps in their sovereignty push.

As part of the sovereignty dynamic, the Ethiopian government is also looking toward self-reliance on national data cloud and the manufacturing of digital devices under the Ethiopia National Cloud initiative.

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed says the facility is being built at the Ethiopian Artificial Intelligence Institute and it will have a capacity that surpasses that of all existing data infrastructure in the country.

In May, the PM mentioned that the cloud infrastructure could be available within 18 to 24 months, adding that it will go a long way in driving the country’s digital transformation efforts.

Article Topics

cloud services | data center | digital government | digital public infrastructure | digital sovereignty | Ethiopia | Modern Ethiopia Service for Organized Benefits (MESOB)