EU supports Kenya to boost digital ID for cross-border trade, land verification

The European Union (EU) has pledged to offer a total package of €102 million ($US118 million) in funding support for Kenya’s digital public infrastructure (DPI), with part of the funding directly tied to expanding digital ID for land ownership verification and cross-border trade facilitation.

The agreement was reached recently in Brussels when Kenyan President William Ruto had discussions with European Commission officials, including the Executive Vice-President for Tech Sovereignty, Security and Democracy, Henna Virkkunen.

Kenya is building its Maisha Namba digital ID system, which despite the controversies that have rocked the system, is considered a pillar of the country’s ongoing digital transformation journey.

The digital ID is also supporting the implementation of a digital government ecosystem that aims to simplify and secure the way Kenyans access government and private sector services. Thousands of services have so far been digitized in the country as the government continues to integrate the national digital ID with an increasing number of use cases.

The development comes at a time when Kenya has been selected for a pilot initiative that seeks to integrate DPI and support cross-border trade efforts through the AfCFTA. The country is developing a DPI roadmap that will provide strategic direction for its digital transformation ambitions.

As part of the breakdown of the digital cooperation funding, the EU will provide €12 million ($US13.9 million) for the digitalization of land registration, which will make it possible for land property owners to prove their ownership through a system that is linked to the national digital ID.

Digital connectivity is also part of the package, with the sum of €15 million ($US17.4 million) dedicated to the Digital Transformation Centre in Kenya which supports the country’s digital transformation and related aspects as artificial intelligence, and also creating an enabling policy environment for digital trade and investment to drive innovation, skills and jobs.

Another activity that seeks to drive cross-border trade is the digital transformation of the Northern Corridor of the country with a €17 million ($US19.7 million) investment, that will further open up trade opportunities with the rest of the East African Community.

Also, the funding lump sum earmarks €16 million ($US18.5 million) for refugee camps to transition into “integrated communities” which suggests expanding digital identity services to those communities in line with the government’s inclusive identity commitments.

Virkkunen commented that the support will enable Kenya to enhance digital innovation, create jobs and support sustainable economic development.

Jozef Síkela, Commissioner for International Partnerships, underlined the importance of high-speed connectivity, stating that it will open up new access to education and help improve basic local services.

The EU’s engagement with Kenya, which is part of its Global Gateway initiative, underscores the importance of global partnerships in building inclusive, secure, and future‑ready systems. It also denotes Europe’s commitment to co‑creating interoperable and inclusive DPI in Africa.

Article Topics

digital government | digital ID infrastructure | digital public infrastructure | EU | funding | Kenya