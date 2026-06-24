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Eurodac rollout exposes uneven readiness across EU

Some member states have already deployed the upgraded biometric migration database, while others are still completing legal and technical preparations
| Masha Borak
Categories Biometrics News  |  Border and Port Security
Eurodac rollout exposes uneven readiness across EU
 

European countries are working to implement the new version of the Eurodac system, a biometric database for asylum seekers and irregular migrants, aimed at strengthening migration control. But while some countries have already applied the system in border control, others are lagging behind.

The new version of the Eurodac was officially launched on June 12th, alongside the EU’s Pact on Migration and Asylum. Although the system is legally binding on all 27 EU members, just 11 days before the launch, only 11 member states declared they had fully set up the system. The remaining 16 were expected to resolve any technical issues before the launch date, according to Magnus Brunner, EU commissioner for internal affairs and migration.

Twelve days later, some EU countries are still rushing to fulfill the goal.

On Tuesday, the Slovenian Parliament adopted the Act on the Implementation of the European Regulation on the Establishment of Eurodac, paving the way for the system’s use.

The legal framework governs the transmission of personal data from national authorities to the Eurodac central system. Aside from data on foreigners caught illegally crossing the border and on those residing illegally in Slovenia, the country will also transmit data on persons who have applied for international protection, newspaper Primorske Novice reports.

Disagreement over the Pact on Migration and Asylum has also been slowing down countries such as Hungary. The state, however, has been working on technical implementation, according to local media.

These examples contrast countries such as Poland, which have both already adopted laws and deployed the Eurodac system.

The Polish Senate passed a bill on the country’s participation in Eurodac in May, with the regulation entering into force on June 12th. The system is already being used in border control, according to the country’s Ministry of Interior.

Poland has incorporated the system despite its refusal to fully implement the Pact on Migration and Asylum.

“We will apply clear elements that tighten migration policy, but we will not implement all the provisions.” Deputy Interior Minister Maciej Duszczyk explained the decision to Polish state media at the beginning of June.

The Eurodac system records biometric fingerprint and facial data from asylum seekers, individuals caught in illegal border crossings, and those staying in member states without legal grounds, allowing authorities to determine whether a person has applied for international protection in another EU country.

Beyond asylum processing, Eurodac serves as a tool for monitoring migration flows across EU member states, including individuals who have not submitted asylum claims. Law enforcement authorities with appropriate authorization may access the database for operational purposes, including identifying criminal offenders, suspects and crime victims, the Polish Ministry of Interior explains.

Before the launch of its new version, Eurodac published its annual statistics for 2025. According to the figures, the database stores 7.1 million fingerprint data sets, including 6.8 million related to applications for international protection and approximately 200,000 linked to irregular border crossings.

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