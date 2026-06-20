Facial recognition boom tests governance and public trust

Facial recognition has proven its effectiveness in law enforcement, border control and other security applications well enough to tempt deployment in a growing range of scenarios and use cases. As these deployments expand, however, organizations are increasingly running into the limits of human preparedness in areas such as governance, operator training and public trust, leading to pushback against public and private-sector initiatives.

“To FRT or Not to FRT – How to Decide?” was the topic of the latest episode on the On the Pulse Conversation for Biometrics Institute members. The Institute has just issued guidance on FRT in Public Places. The resource is timely, with so many facial recognition projects making headlines.

Own-goals adding up

ICE is happy enough with the effectiveness of its Mobile Fortify facial recognition app that it plans to supply it (or something similar) to more than a thousand local police forces across the U.S. A DHS privacy analysis indicates that the deployment is likely to significantly increase the number of biometric records the agency holds of U.S. citizens.

But local police forces are struggling to use the technology properly. Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office makes clear in its response to a lawsuit over a recent wrongful arrest incident that the officer involved and his force are responsible for incorrectly claiming face biometrics establish probable cause. PCSO prescribed a training program for the local Florida force.

The Secret Service is testing its own mobile facial recognition app, Sentry, in the field with 25 uniformed officers as a threat assessment and protective intelligence tool. The field test will inform a decision of whether to deploy the app operationally, and appears to trigger a requirement to update a 2024 Privacy Impact Assessment.

A Colombian National Police unit will get to use Clearview AI’s facial recognition, paid for by the U.S. State Department.

Signs are also seen in the top stories on Biometric Update this week that discomfort with the pace at which facial recognition use is increasing, particularly when it is deployed to public spaces. An FRT deployment on Kansas City public transit has been delayed when a component of its funding was blocked due to privacy concerns. The city’s new plan is to do the same with more buses, after the World Cup crowds that motivated it in the first place have left.

Integration with Meta’s smart glasses could be a huge step for ROC in expanding its private sector customer base. But the code was pulled before it could be used, and the expansion of face biometrics to mobile public use is paused on the consumer side, for now.

And the embrace of facial recognition is a global phenomenon, rather than an American one.

New Zealand’s government is launching an investigation into how a ministry managed to waste millions of dollars without upgrading the face biometrics capabilities of its immigration system.

Western Australia is planning to trial live facial recognition installed on a clearly marked police van, the first state in the country to do so. The provider is not known, but there are three obvious candidates, one of which stands out.

A European internet business group warns that Germany’s plan to let police search social media with facial recognition opens the door to mass surveillance. The new power is part of a proposed forensic code modernization package.

Meanwhile the EU is seeking feedback on its international biometric data-sharing plan.

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Article Topics

biometric identification | biometrics | facial recognition | week in review