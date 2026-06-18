Facial recognition plan for Kansas City buses stalls as privacy debate widens 

Kansas City’s plan to equip public buses with facial recognition cameras has been delayed but not abandoned, turning a transit security project first promoted ahead of the FIFA World Cup into a broader test of how far biometric surveillance should be allowed to reach into public transportation.

The Kansas City Area Transportation Authority (KCATA) has been preparing to install cameras on some buses that can scan passengers’ faces and compare them against lists of banned riders, missing persons, and certain law enforcement watch lists designated by the transit authority.

The system is being developed with SafeSpace Global, a Knoxville, Tennessee-based company that has used live facial recognition and AI monitoring in settings including nursing homes, correctional institutions and schools. Kansas City’s buses would represent the company’s first venture into transportation.

The system had been expected to begin as a nine-bus pilot. KCATA Chief Mobility and Strategy Officer Tyler Means told the Associated Press the agency could now move toward a larger deployment involving as many as 30 buses.

The technology was announced last year as part of a pilot involving buses on KCATA’s high-ridership routes.

KCATA officials previously said participating buses would receive as many as five new AI-powered cameras in addition to existing surveillance systems.

KCATA officials have framed the system as a safety tool, not a general law enforcement surveillance program. But the categories under discussion – banned riders, missing persons, and law enforcement watch lists – are broad enough to make privacy advocates wary.

The project was initially expected to be operating before Kansas City began hosting World Cup matches this month.

Instead, the rollout was halted before launch because of technical upgrades needed on buses and because expected state funding did not materialize after concerns were raised about the facial recognition component.

KCATA officials now say the agency still expects to move forward, using local and federal money, and may expand the pilot beyond the original plan.

The delay means the cameras are not in use during the World Cup, even though the international tournament was a central part of the original security rationale for the project.

Supporters argue that the technology would help identify people who have been banned from the system, assist in locating missing persons, and allow security personnel to respond more quickly to fights, threats or other incidents aboard buses.

But privacy advocates say the proposal crosses a significant line by applying live biometric identification to people using an ordinary public service.

KCATA already uses traditional cameras on buses, and riders are notified by signage that they are being recorded. The SafeSpace system would move beyond ordinary video surveillance by adding facial recognition and AI-assisted behavioral analysis.

Under the plan described by KCATA and SafeSpace, images captured by bus cameras would be checked against active alerts.

Those alerts could be generated when a person is believed to match a missing person alert, a banned rider list, or a law enforcement watch list approved for use by the transportation authority.

SafeSpace CEO Scott Boruff has said the system does not continuously store face data when there is no match or safety issue. Regular video footage, however, would still be archived by KCATA on local servers and retained for up to five years.

Privacy advocates argue that even if nonmatching biometric data is deleted quickly, riders are still being subjected to automated identity screening while using public transit.

They also warn that watch lists can expand, matching systems can make mistakes, and oversight rules often lag behind deployment.

The state of Missouri had been expected to help fund the project but declined because of concerns with facial recognition. KCATA also had to deal with a technical issue involving bus Wi-Fi routers, which need to support both the camera system and a new fare collection system.

Article Topics

biometrics | facial recognition | Kansas | SafeSpace | transportation | video surveillance