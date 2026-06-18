From identity verification to credential acceptance: vendors race for position

A series of digital identity announcements is an indication of how quickly the market is moving toward a wallet‑first model of onboarding. The competition is set, in the race to accept trusted digital credentials at scale. New partnerships unveiled by Incode, authID and OneSpan suggest vendors are jostling for position as infrastructure providers, demonstrating identity orchestration capabilities across borders and standards.

Latin America’s fintech boom, Europe’s regulatory clock accelerate the shift

Bitso has appointed Incode as its identity infrastructure partner across Mexico, Argentina, Colombia and Brazil. The company faces a threat environment in which synthetic identities, deepfakes and autonomous AI agents are now capable of navigating onboarding flows at industrial scale.

Incode’s role toward providing a regional trust layer. This layer can distinguish legitimate users from automated fraud and maintain a consistent experience for millions of customers, Incode’s chief says. “Our partnership with Bitso shows that it is possible to scale operations at a regional level without sacrificing the highest standards of identity, compliance, and trust,” claims Ricardo Amper, founder and CEO of Incode.

The company says automated attacks rose from three percent of detected fraud attempts in 2024 to 40 percent in the most recent quarter, a trend that is showing in the way platforms are looking for infrastructure that can adapt to credential‑based onboarding rather than relying solely on traditional checks.

authID’s launch of digital ID support, delivered through a partnership with Trinsic, pushes it further. The company wants to be a global acceptance layer rather than a mere verification vendor — by enabling acceptance of more than 70 digital ID issuers and wallet providers across 50 countries, alongside 15,000 physical documents,

“Digital IDs only create value when they’re both widely accepted and strongly bound to the real person using them,” says Rhon Daguro, CEO of authID. Its Proof platform now dynamically routes users to the highest assurance credential available before binding the result to a biometric root of trust.

The approach speaks to how onboarding is becoming a credential orchestration problem. “Digital IDs are transforming how the world proves identity online, and organizations need a partner they can trust to make that transition seamlessly,” says Riley Hughes, CEO of Trinsic.

authID is looking to “greatly expand its presence” in the biometric identity validation market and interact with the growing number of business and institutional participants in the digital identity ecosystem.

OneSpan positions digital credentials as the bridge to a wallet‑first future

At Identiverse, OneSpan is making a similar case from a different angle. As eIDAS 2.0 pushes EU member states to deploy digital identity wallets by the end of 2026, and requiring banks and other relying parties to accept them by the end of 2027, OneSpan is adapting to the times.

OneSpan is pitching digital credentials as the bridge between the current authentication stack and tomorrow’s wallet‑based ecosystem.

“Digital credentials represent a fundamental shift in how identity is established and reused across digital interactions,” says Ashish Jain, OneSpan’s chief technology officer, arguing that organizations need a way to adopt these technologies without navigating the complexity of multiple wallets, standards and trust frameworks.

OneSpan’s demonstrations focus on the issuance and management of digital credentials and how they are verified across different wallets via a single integration layer. This intends to reduce reliance on document uploads and selfies, which face friction and exposure to AI‑driven fraud.

By combining digital credentials with existing MFA and passkeys, the company says enterprises can introduce credential‑based experiences without disrupting current user journeys while preparing for a credential‑first future.

The industry is converging on the future of onboarding, one where the acceptance of the widest range of trusted digital credentials with the least friction is crucial. As digital wallets become the primary interface for proving identity online, vendors are racing to build the acceptance infrastructure that will form the foundation of the next decade of digital trust.

U.S.-based identity security firm OneSpan joined two European Digital Identity (EUDI) Wallet consortia, WE BUILD and Aptitude, as part of the Large-Scale Pilot (LSP) program testing the EUDI Wallet infrastructure.

Article Topics

authID | biometrics | digital ID | digital wallets | identity orchestration | Incode | onboarding | OneSpan | reusable digital ID | Trinsic