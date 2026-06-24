HancomWith authentication solution clears KFTC evaluation for distributed biometrics

HancomWith’s facial authentication solution, Hancom Auth, has passed the Korea Financial Telecommunications & Clearings Institute (KFTC) performance evaluation for distributed biometric information management.

Hancom Auth uses face biometrics from Facephi, through a licensing agreement that gives HancomWith exclusive licensing rights to the Spanish firm’s biometric technology in the Asia-Pacific region.

The KFTC evaluation “verifies the technical performance and security of systems that manage biometric authentication data through a distributed architecture rather than storing information in a single location.” It serves as a benchmark for financial institutions to reference when determining whether biometric authentication tools satisfy security and reliability requirements.

The firm, which is part of Hancom Group, says Hancom Auth successfully passed both the distributed management compliance assessment and biometric authentication performance tests. It believes the results validate the technological maturity and security of its Facephi-powered facial recognition platform.

“The fact that Hancom Auth has met the biometric performance standards established by KFTC objectively demonstrates that the solution reflects the requirements of the Korean financial industry,” says Song Sang-yeob, CEO of HancomWith, in a report from TheLec. “Based on this certification and our accumulated technological expertise, we will further strengthen our competitiveness in the facial authentication market.” He plans to leverage the benefits in linking facial authentication with quantum resistance cryptography-based security, AI authentication and digital finance.

That aligns with the firm’s new security strategy, which is built on the core pillars of AI-powered authentication, post-quantum cryptography and real-world asset tokenization. In addition to Hancom Auth, the firm also provides the voice authentication product SPEEKEY and the “continuous implicit authentication solution” Hancom xCAuth, which analyzes biometrics, behavior and device context in real time to trigger adaptive authentication.

The company has previously obtained ISO/IEC 30107-3 PAD Level 2 certification from iBeta Quality Assurance for liveness detection.

“We have entered an era where AI is both helpful and a threat,” says Song. “Automated attacks using AI are surging, and existing methods relying solely on humans have reached their limits. AI threats must be defended against with AI technology.”

Article Topics

biometrics | FacePhi | facial authentication | Hancom | HancomWith | KFTC | South Korea