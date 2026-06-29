Hopae extends reach to 1.45 billion people in India via Hopae Connect integration

India’s DigiLocker and India PAN are live on Hopae Connect, according to a post from digital identity and credentials company Hopae. These two pillars of India’s Aadhaar digital identity program – the state-owned cloud digitization service and foundational tax identity, respectively – are available as a single API.

“With this addition, our customers reach the identity infrastructure of 1.45 billion people through the same single integration they already have,” says a post on Hopae’s blog.

DigiLocker, launched as part of the Digital India initiative, has more than 680 million enrolled and active users, who can consent to share information from their Aadhaar card through the system.

“On top of that, Hopae provides a selfie-to-Aadhaar-photo match, verifying the live user for biometric-grade, multi-factor assurance. Because every Aadhaar holder can instantly activate DigiLocker as part of the user flow, this effectively brings the full population of 1.45 billion within reach at high assurance.”

Meanwhile, instant PAN verification is “essential for workforce onboarding and employment checks – a capability our customers can now offer natively.”

Hopae has been active in Europe, laying groundwork for the EUDI Wallet deadline in late 2026. It also recently hired Sarah Clarke, former SVP of Digital Identity at Mastercard, as CPO and GM for North America, tasked with expanding the U.S. market.

Article Topics

Aadhaar | DigiLocker | digital ID infrastructure | Hopae | India | selfie biometrics