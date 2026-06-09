IAD testing set to take off as QTSP deadline passes, EUDI Wallet onboarding begins

Independent assessments of biometric injection attack detection (IAD) are about to become significantly more prominent, with the deadline for Qualified Trust Service Providers (QTSPs) to align with eIDAS 2.0 passing on May 21.

Youverse traces the inclusion of the IAD standard in the rules for remote onboarding to the EU’s Digital Identity Wallets to Article 24 of eIDAS 2.0 in a recent blog post. “Article 24 turns identity proofing into evidence engineering,” the company explains, by framing identity proofing by QTSPs as a question of evidence, and its trustworthiness.

The implementing regulation for EUDI Wallet enrollment passed in April, and Wallets are launching now, with more on the way to meet the November deadline. To onboard people, they will need High-level IAD certification.

Onboarding processes that rely on eIDs only meet assurance level “Substantial” only reaches LoA “High” with additional procedures, though. Hence the new regulation, which sets the “reference standards and specifications” for those additional procedures, including the European IAD standard.

ETSI 118 461 references standards for biometric matching performance, Presentation Attack Detection (PAD) and CEN TS 18099 for IAD.

To issue credentials to EUDI Wallets and Qualified Electronic Signatures (QESs), an LoIP “Extended” to “High” level is required, and high-level IAD certification, along with passing an equivalent compliance assessment for biometric presentation attack detection (PAD), is required for Extended Level of Identity Proofing (LoIP).

IAD firms that provide the technology (including Youverse) and labs that offer testing against CEN TS 18099 are explored in-depth in the 2026 Injection Attack Detection Market Report and Buyers Guide from Biometric Update and Goode Intelligence.

Article Topics

biometrics | EU Digital Identity Wallet | IAD certification | identity proofing | injection attack detection | Qualified Trust Service Provider (QTSP) | Youverse