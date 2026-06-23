ID.me, ServiceNow, Servos target state benefits systems under new federal mandates

ID.me, ServiceNow, and public-sector technology firm Servos have announced a partnership aimed at helping state health and human services agencies modernize identity verification, eligibility processing and benefits administration as new federal Medicaid and Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) requirements prepare to take effect.

The three companies said Tuesday that they will combine ID.me’s digital identity wallet, ServiceNow’s AI Platform and customer relationship management tools, and Servos’ state government implementation services into an integrated offering for agencies that administer Medicaid, SNAP, and Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF).

The companies say the platform can provide a citizen-facing portal, caseworker workflows, and a data integration layer designed to connect with legacy eligibility systems and federal data sources, including the Social Security Administration’s Death Master File.

That approach is aimed at a persistent problem in state benefits administration. States often rely on complex, customized systems that have been built and modified over many years, making it difficult to add new verification steps, build online self-service functions, or connect caseworkers with data needed to process renewals and redeterminations.

The agreement establishes a joint offering that can be marketed to state agencies as they prepare for a substantial increase in eligibility reviews, work-requirement processing, and payment accuracy pressure.

Under the offering, residents would use self-service portals to apply for or renew benefits, while ID.me would be used to verify identity before an application reaches a caseworker.

Servos would configure and implement the ServiceNow-based platform for state agencies, including workflow tools intended to route cases, collect documentation, track deadlines, and manage compliance reporting.

The data layer is intended to allow agencies to query outside sources without requiring an immediate replacement of the core eligibility systems that determine benefits.

The timing is tied closely to Public Law 119-21, the 2025 budget reconciliation law commonly known as H.R. 1 or the One Big Beautiful Bill Act.

Beginning with renewals scheduled on or after January 1, 2027, states and the District of Columbia must conduct Medicaid eligibility redeterminations every six months, rather than annually, for most people enrolled in the Medicaid adult expansion group and for certain comparable beneficiaries.

Some American Indian and Alaska Native beneficiaries are exempt, and the change does not apply to every Medicaid eligibility category.

Melissa Hensley, ID.me’s head of health and human services, described the moment as “a once-in-a-decade opportunity” for states to modernize legacy systems and move away from building entirely bespoke technology platforms.

Servos Chief Executive Will Loving said identity verification before caseworker review could help agencies identify duplicate, inaccurate, or potentially fraudulent Medicaid applications earlier in the process, reducing manual workload and operational costs.

The partnership was designed to capitalize on ID.me’s existing user base among people accessing government services.

ID.me said more than 90 million U.S. adults already have an account used for access to government portals, while the company’s broader network includes users interacting with federal agencies, state agencies, and healthcare organizations.

For state agencies, the practical question will be whether a packaged platform can be integrated with the rules, systems, and data sources that govern their own Medicaid, SNAP, and TANF operations without creating new barriers for applicants or beneficiaries.

The Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services has emphasized that states must still follow existing renewal protections even as the new federal mandates take effect.

Those protections include attempting to verify eligibility through available data before contacting a beneficiary, providing adequate time to respond when additional information is needed, and giving notice and appeal rights before terminating coverage.

The new partnership does not change those legal obligations, but it is aimed at the operational challenge of meeting them while processing more frequent Medicaid renewals, collecting work requirements, and reducing the financial exposure associated with SNAP payment errors.

Article Topics

Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) | ID.me | identity verification | U.S. Government