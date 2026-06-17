IDBio joins Neurotechnology, Innovatrics with gold in UIDAI biometrics competition

The Unique Identification Authority of India has closed its Biometric SDK Benchmarking Competition, and recognized the winners for the face and iris biometrics tracks, Innovatrics and IDBio, respectively.

UIDAI collaborated with the International Institute of Information Technology — Hyderabad (IIIT-H) on the competition, which focusses on authenticating an individual over time. Face, fingerprint and iris biometric authentication (1:1) were performed with a unique dataset collected from children between 5 and 10 years of age, and matching probes five years later.

More than 2,100 entrants registered for the fingerprint portion of the competition, which closed in 2025. Neurotechnology scored the best result in the modality, followed by Innovatrics and Ooru.

Out of 531 registrations for the face and iris biometrics challenges, the top five in 5 and the top 3 in iris are listed on the leaderboard.

U.S.-based IDBio came second to Innovatrics in the facial recognition portion, in addition to winning the iris track. It was followed in face by Neurotechnology, developer Arnav Angarkar from IIIT-H and Bengaluru-based fintech fraud prevention and business intelligence provider Perfios.

In iris, Neurotechnology took second and Innovatrics finished third.

All those in the top three won cash prizes.

UIDAI has used a series of competitions and challenges to encourage innovation in selected areas of digital identity and biometric technology.

Article Topics

biometric testing | face biometrics | IDBIO | Innovatrics | iris biometrics | Neurotechnology | UIDAI