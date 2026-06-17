FB pixel

IDBio joins Neurotechnology, Innovatrics with gold in UIDAI biometrics competition

A 1st, 2nd and 3rd each for Innovatrics and Neurotechnology, 1st and 2nd for IDBio
| Chris Burt
Categories Biometric R&D  |  Biometrics News  |  Iris / Eye Recognition
IDBio joins Neurotechnology, Innovatrics with gold in UIDAI biometrics competition
 

The Unique Identification Authority of India has closed its Biometric SDK Benchmarking Competition, and recognized the winners for the face and iris biometrics tracks, Innovatrics and IDBio, respectively.

UIDAI collaborated with the International Institute of Information Technology — Hyderabad (IIIT-H) on the competition, which focusses on authenticating an individual over time. Face, fingerprint and iris biometric authentication (1:1) were performed with a unique dataset collected from children between 5 and 10 years of age, and matching probes five years later.

More than 2,100 entrants registered for the fingerprint portion of the competition, which closed in 2025. Neurotechnology scored the best result in the modality, followed by Innovatrics and Ooru.

Out of 531 registrations for the face and iris biometrics challenges, the top five in 5 and the top 3 in iris are listed on the leaderboard.

U.S.-based IDBio came second to Innovatrics in the facial recognition portion, in addition to winning the iris track. It was followed in face by Neurotechnology, developer Arnav Angarkar from IIIT-H and Bengaluru-based fintech fraud prevention and business intelligence provider Perfios.

In iris, Neurotechnology took second and Innovatrics finished third.

All those in the top three won cash prizes.

UIDAI has used a series of competitions and challenges to encourage innovation in selected areas of digital identity and biometric technology.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

ITL’s age estimation headway in Germany proves market, regulatory readiness

Supermarket automation like self-checkout lanes and age assurance technologies are both familiar subjects to most people at this point; not…

 

Baltic mobile IDs become mainstream alternative to document-based KYC

Clients of businesses using IDenfy technology for Know Your Customer (KYC) in the Baltic states of Estonia and Lithuania now…

 

Secret Service tests mobile FRT app as federal biometric policing expands

The U.S. Secret Service (USSS) has begun field testing a mobile facial recognition application called “Sentry” that could be at…

 

UK ICO plans guidance to build public confidence in AI, biometrics deployments

The UK Information Commissioner’s Office says in a response to government inquiries that it is making progress on the AI…

 

Unico accuses Experian subsidiary of freeloading face biometrics verifications

Brazil-headquartered Unico alleges that a competitor has been surreptitiously using its face biometric software to benefit from its identity verification…

 

Firms pursue continuous identity in push to meet agentic paradigm shift

Israeli cybersecurity startup NewCore has emerged from stealth boasting $66 million in investment from Cyberstarts, Index Ventures and Evolution Equity…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Biometric Market Analysis and Buyer's Guides

Most Viewed This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events