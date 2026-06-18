FB pixel

IdentifAI locks in on deepfakes with F-Secure integration

Partnership aims to address rise of AI-assisted deepfake fraud
| Joel R. McConvey
Categories Biometrics News  |  Liveness Detection
IdentifAI locks in on deepfakes with F-Secure integration
 

Finnish cybersecurity firm F-Secure has integrated technology from Italy-based deepfake detection specialists IdentifAI. A release says IdentifAI’s Deepfake Protection product adds real-time detection of AI-generated images, video, and voice to F-Secure’s Scam Protection Suite, helping protect against the rising threat of synthetic media and AI-assisted scams.

As fake media floods the internet and red flags become less obvious to the human eye, the companies’ stated goal is to “make trustworthy, real-time content verification a standard part of everyday consumer protection, rather than a specialist tool solely reserved for enterprises.”

“A video, a voice message, a photo – things people once trusted instinctively can now be fabricated in minutes,” says Dimi Vellikok, SVP of product engagement at F-Secure. “The reality is that scam protection can’t stop at suspicious links and messages anymore. Consumers are increasingly being targeted with manipulated content, and service providers need tools that address those threats too. That’s exactly why we’ve partnered with IdentifAI.”

Only deepfake detection, no AI generation

Deepfake Protection leverages IdentifAI’s multi-modal detection technology to analyze images, video and voice in real time and flag AI-generated or manipulated content. Per the release, the company “exclusively detects AI-generated content and does not build generative models itself, avoiding the conflict of interest that affects vendors who do both.”

That focus is also rare; only a handful of firms focus exclusively on deepfake detection, rather than offering it in a broader suite of fraud prevention tools.

“Our mission is to safeguard the fundamental human right to distinguish between the artificial and the human, ensuring we all engage with the world authentically,” says Marco Ramilli, IdentifAI founder and CEO. “In partnering with F-Secure, we have turned this vision into reality – co-creating powerful, proven solutions to counter the threat of deepfakes.”

Deepfake Protection is available to digital service providers as part of the F-Secure Embedded portfolio.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

Estonia’s AI agent ID plan raises new questions about digital identity

An AI agent is not a person. But is it an identity? In Estonia, the answer is now yes. The…

 

Maldives advances legal foundations for digital ID, cybersecurity

Lawmakers in Maldives are examining two draft legislations in a major step toward building a formal legal architecture for the…

 

PNG targets local capacity gap in push for digital sovereignty

Papua New Guinea has concluded a five-year partnership deal that aims to move the country closer towards self-reliance in its…

 

From identity verification to credential acceptance: vendors race for position

A series of digital identity announcements is an indication of how quickly the market is moving toward a wallet‑first model…

 

Governance is missing layer digital identity wallets need for high assurance

Digital identity wallets cannot be treated as trusted public infrastructure until governments establish lawful reliance chains and not just cryptographic…

 

Clearview AI contract links Army special forces to wider intelligence ecosystem

A small U.S. Army special forces purchase of Clearview AI facial recognition licenses has exposed a broader defense intelligence pipeline…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Biometric Market Analysis and Buyer's Guides

Most Viewed This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events