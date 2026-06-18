IdentifAI locks in on deepfakes with F-Secure integration

Finnish cybersecurity firm F-Secure has integrated technology from Italy-based deepfake detection specialists IdentifAI. A release says IdentifAI’s Deepfake Protection product adds real-time detection of AI-generated images, video, and voice to F-Secure’s Scam Protection Suite, helping protect against the rising threat of synthetic media and AI-assisted scams.

As fake media floods the internet and red flags become less obvious to the human eye, the companies’ stated goal is to “make trustworthy, real-time content verification a standard part of everyday consumer protection, rather than a specialist tool solely reserved for enterprises.”

“A video, a voice message, a photo – things people once trusted instinctively can now be fabricated in minutes,” says Dimi Vellikok, SVP of product engagement at F-Secure. “The reality is that scam protection can’t stop at suspicious links and messages anymore. Consumers are increasingly being targeted with manipulated content, and service providers need tools that address those threats too. That’s exactly why we’ve partnered with IdentifAI.”

Only deepfake detection, no AI generation

Deepfake Protection leverages IdentifAI’s multi-modal detection technology to analyze images, video and voice in real time and flag AI-generated or manipulated content. Per the release, the company “exclusively detects AI-generated content and does not build generative models itself, avoiding the conflict of interest that affects vendors who do both.”

That focus is also rare; only a handful of firms focus exclusively on deepfake detection, rather than offering it in a broader suite of fraud prevention tools.

“Our mission is to safeguard the fundamental human right to distinguish between the artificial and the human, ensuring we all engage with the world authentically,” says Marco Ramilli, IdentifAI founder and CEO. “In partnering with F-Secure, we have turned this vision into reality – co-creating powerful, proven solutions to counter the threat of deepfakes.”

Deepfake Protection is available to digital service providers as part of the F-Secure Embedded portfolio.

Article Topics

AI fraud | deepfake detection | deepfakes | F-Secure | IdentifAI | real-time biometrics | synthetic identity fraud