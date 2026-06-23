Intellicheck reaches top 3K companies in US by market cap, joins Russell Indexes

Intellicheck has been added to a pair of U.S. stock indexes, increasing the pathways for investment in its proprietary physical and digital identity validation solutions.

Inclusion also indicates the company’s growth, as the Russell 3000 Index consists of America’s largest publicly traded companies by market capitalization. The Russell 2000 is made up of the 2,000 smallest companies in the Russel 3000, and is the top benchmark for “small cap” mutual funds in the U.S.

“We continue to expand across key market verticals, most notably banking, credit issuance, automotive, and title insurance,” says Intellicheck CEO Bryan Lewis. “Our SaaS business model is designed to support scalable growth and long-term shareholder value. We believe inclusion in these indexes will increase our visibility among institutional investors and broaden awareness of the significant opportunity ahead.”

Intellicheck’s place in both indexes will be official as of the close of U.S. trading on Friday, June 26, 2026.

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biometrics | digital identity | financial results | Intellicheck | stocks