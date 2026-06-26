Jumio integrates Trinsic to expand reach in growing IDV market

What’s the future? For identity verification, it’s biometrics. A new study from Juniper Research predicts that digital identity verification checks are set to reach 175 billion globally by 2030 – and that biometric verification is the fastest-growing modality, driven by the rise in AI-assisted fraud. Jumio and Trinsic are looking to take advantage of that market growth with a partnership combining biometric identity intelligence and broad acceptance of international digital IDs.

Jumio, Trinsic tie-up enables digital ID support in 60+ countries

Jumio has expanded its support for digital IDs globally through its integration with digital ID gateway Trinsic. In a release, the California-based identity verification firm says its customers can now accept digital IDs in more than 60 countries and territories when onboarding new users, helping customers drive conversions and meet compliance mandates.

The Trinsic integration “enables rapid support for new credential formats as they emerge without customers bearing the accreditation burden.” But, says Jumio, its process goes beyond basic credential checks by offering digital ID verification with biometric authentication, liveness detection, multiple risk signals and its Identity Graph, which aggregates data from tens of millions of verified and fraudulent identities across industries, all in a single platform.

“Jumio is the first identity intelligence provider that meets users wherever their identity lives, whether it’s in a physical document, mobile wallet, or government-issued digital credential – all through a single, trusted integration,” says Philipp Pointner, Jumio’s chief of digital identity. “The credential landscape is shifting faster than most organizations can track. Our job is to make sure our customers are always ahead of the curve with each new government mandate, wallet format, or fraud vector.”

Riley Hughes, CEO of Trinsic, says the future of identity verification “isn’t a sharper photo of a plastic card, it’s accepting the digital IDs people already carry. “By integrating Trinsic’s acceptance network, Jumio’s customers can now instantly verify customers through mobile driver’s licenses, eIDs, EUDI, and reusable credentials across more than 60 countries and territories, alongside the biometric and document checks its customers already trust.”

AI fraud, digital ID pushing identity verification toward biometric future

Identity verification is perhaps the most mature and complex market in the broader identity sector; the Juniper report traces its lineage back to the late nineteenth century. The digitization of identity may be the biggest shift in its history, as new methods for ID verification and authentication emerge in tandem with large-scale digital ID schemes, and AI moves the boundaries on how identity is classified and managed.

“Sophisticated attacks using synthetic identity and biometric presentation are anticipated to increase,” the research says. “As a result, modern identity verification platforms increasingly rely on multi-layered identity assurance systems combining biometrics, AI fraud detection, and trusted data sources.”

In the above deal, Jumio brings the biometrics, Trinsic brings the trusted credentials that enable acceptance.

Juniper forecasts that more than 70 billion identity verifications will use biometrics by 2030, an increase of more than 117 percent from 2026.

As demonstrated by Biometric Update’s Digital Identity Verification Market Report and Buyers Guide, produced with Goode Intelligence, the market continues to evolve. The result is a race against fraud: AI versus AI, in an arena built on shifting ground.

Orchestration, continuous risk intelligence key to success

The concept of digital ID remains controversial in some places, but the availability and practical application of them continues to grow. Jumio cites global initiatives like mobile driver’s licenses (mDL), eIDAS 2.0 and the EUDI Wallet scheme, Singapore’s Singpass ecosystem and major wallet integrations from Apple and Google as evidence that “digital IDs are increasingly coexisting with, and in some markets beginning to replace, traditional physical IDs.”

The firm also notes that it is one of the first global identity intelligence providers to support Brazil’s digital driver’s licenses, through both QR code validation and biometric verification against government database selfie records.

Juniper’s fraud research shows the evolution of digital identity in dollars: global spend on digital identity verification is expected to grow by 55 percent between 2026 and 2030. Research analyst Shane O’Sullivan says “enterprise buyers are consolidating their spend around unified platforms capable of seamlessly orchestrating document and biometric signals. Businesses continue to pivot toward biometric solutions; prioritising seamless liveness detection and real-time facial recognition over manual, high-friction document uploads.”

Shaping the market are new regulations, better infrastructure and consolidation around unified verification platforms.

“Growth is no longer concentrated in financial services: eCommerce, gig economy,

and digital-native platforms are the most aggressive buyers of ID verification solutions,” says the report. “Financial services will remain the largest segment, but its share will decline as verification embeds rapidly across digital interactions.”

The report also lists Juniper’s 2026 Competitor Leaderboard for Digital Identity Verification Vendors – naming LexisNexis Risk Solutions, Experian and Thales as the top three providers.

“The leaders are no longer winning on a single check type; they are winning on orchestration and continuous risk intelligence. Vendors that cannot unify data, biometrics, and agentic AI defences into one decisioning layer will be displaced over the next five years.”

Article Topics

biometrics | digital identity | identity orchestration | identity verification | Jumio | Juniper Research | Trinsic