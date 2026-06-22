Legislation in Philippines mandates age assurance for social media

The Philippines is the latest nation to introduce legislation that would put age restrictions on social media and other online content, promoting potential demand for biometric age assurance tech.

A report in the Daily Tribune says House Bill No. 9825, or the Digital Safety of Minors Act, “seeks to establish age-appropriate mechanisms for users aged 16 to 18 while strengthening protections for younger children through parental consent and privacy safeguards.”

These would include requirements for privacy-preserving age-assurance mechanisms at the point of account creation and periodically thereafter, safety-by-default settings prohibitions on behavioral and targeted advertising directed at users below 18 years old without explicit consent. The law also aims to tighten rules around parental or guardian consent.

“We are not banning technology or restricting children’s rights to learn and express themselves,” says Deputy Speaker David Jay-Jay Suarez, who authored the bill. “Social media and the internet have opened up tremendous opportunities for Filipino youth to learn, create, connect with others, and access information.”

“These same platforms also expose our children to serious risks that can harm their mental health, development, and safety. This bill ensures we protect them from those risks without taking away the genuine benefits.”

Noncompliance comes with fines of up to P100 million (about $1.63 million), temporary suspension, or permanent revocation of their ability to operate in the Philippines.

DICT seeks direct communication with YouTube

Suarez is not alone in his campaign. A report in BusinessWorld quotes Henry Rhoel R. Aguda, secretary of the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT), who is also pushing for age-based restrictions on social media use. “For social media, we are suggesting content moderation for 16-year-olds,” he says, citing Singapore as one of the models the Philippines is consulting in formulating its regulation.

DICT wants the new rules, including an age minimum for social media, in effect by the third quarter of 2026. They also want social media companies to establish a corporate presence in the Philippines, employ Filipino content moderators, and maintain direct reporting channels with government.

Aguda has pointed to YouTube as a platform of particular concern. The video sharing platform has fought to remain in the grey area between social media and educational content. But the secretary says disinformation, deepfakes, and online financial scams are enough of a threat to warrant safety measures, regardless of how the platform is labeled.

Article Topics

age verification | DICT | legislation | Philippines | social media | YouTube