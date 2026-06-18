Maldives advances legal foundations for digital ID, cybersecurity

Lawmakers in Maldives are examining two draft legislations in a major step toward building a formal legal architecture for the country’s digital transformation future. This week, parliament recorded the first reading of a Digital Identity Bill, and then passed a Cyber Security draft text for committee-level scrutiny.

The dual draft laws represent what appears to be a coordinated push by the government to give the Maldives both the identity infrastructure and the security framework that it needs to pursue a broader digital transformation agenda.

PSM News reports, quoting government authorities, that the objective of the move is to lay the groundwork for a national digital identity system that can be used for online transactions across public agencies, licensed entities, and service providers.

Successful digital ID implementation is dependent on several factors and one of them is a solid legal framework that defines how the system’s governance happens. Countries like Nigeria and Somalia have been strengthening their digital ID frameworks, while Papua New Guinea is setting up its own as it builds DPI.

The Maldives digital ID bill outlines how the country’s national digital ID system should be designed, implemented, maintained and scaled in order to streamline identity verification for access to a wide array of government and private sector services. The digital ID draft emphasizes data protection.

Per the draft text which was released for public input last year, the proposed system would also extend beyond citizens to cover Maldivians living abroad, residency permit applicants, and online service providers operating within or connected to the country.

The development in the Maldives ties in with efforts being made by small island states in using digital public infrastructure to achieve scale and efficiency that physical infrastructure cannot provide. With a unified, biometrics-based digital ID, the government is moving away from a fragmented and paper-based records system, toward a single source of truth. The government plans to launch the integrated digital identity system in 2027, after a smart ID rollout expected to happen in the course of this year.

Authorities are assuring that with the legal framework, digital ID implementation will come with several benefits. Accessing healthcare, social security, or banking services would no longer require inter-island travel; it can be done securely from a smartphone. For the private sector, particularly the hospitality industry, it would offer a faster and more reliable way to verify the identity of guests in a way that would enhance visitor experience and maintain strict security standards.

With this move, Maldives is joins a growing list of nation that are leveraging digital ID to drive national development. While larger countries use these systems for mass administration, small states like the Maldives and Estonia which is a global digital government reference, have shown that digital identity can be a powerful tool for national cohesion and economic competitiveness.

Meanwhile, the cyber legislation seeks to establish a National Cyber Security Agency responsible for overseeing the protection of the country’s cyberspace and advising the National Security Council on policy. The bill also proposes licensing requirements for cybersecurity service providers, with earmarked fines for non-compliance. With DPI now considered critical information infrastructure, the importance of cybersecurity cannot be overstated.

Article Topics

cybersecurity | data protection | digital ID infrastructure | digital identity | legislation | Maldives | Maldives Digital Identity System (MDIDS) | national ID