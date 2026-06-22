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Malta seeks IDV software for government authentication platform

Government tender for online identity verification follows separate contract award for maintenance of biometric residency kiosks
| Masha Borak
Categories Biometrics News  |  Government Services
Malta seeks IDV software for government authentication platform
 

Malta is looking to add identity verification capabilities to its government authentication infrastructure through a new software procurement, as the country continues investments in digital identity and biometric service delivery 

Malta Information Technology Agency (MITA) has published a tender seeking online identity verification software, which will be integrated into its government authentication service.

According to the Call for Tender (CfT), the estimated contract value is 310,000 euros (US$355,300) excluding VAT, and the deadline for submissions is July 22nd, 2026 at 11:30 am.

The identity verification service should be provided as software-as-a-service (SaaS), as specified by the MITA. MITA is responsible for implementing state IT programs, including developing the infrastructure for the national electronic identification (eID) system, which is managed by Identità.

Separately, Malta awarded a contract to Toppan Security covering maintenance and support of biometric self-service kiosks used by the Residency Malta Agency. 

Residency Malta, the agency responsible for managing residency programs for non-EU nationals, said it had negotiated the contract without a prior call for competition. The agency signed a contract in 2024 with the company to supply the two biometric capture self-service kiosks and associated services until June 2025.

The contract is worth 221,335 euros ($253,639) and covers repairs, maintenance, and other services.

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