Meta licensed ROC facial recognition, liveness for smart glasses project

Meta’s development of facial recognition for its smart glasses is drawing sharper scrutiny after reporting that the company licensed technology from ROC, a biometric software firm with extensive government, military, and law enforcement ties.

WIRED reported that Rank One supplied face recognition for Meta’s internal smart glasses work, adding a defense and public safety dimension to a product already raising concerns about ambient biometric surveillance.

WIRED found evidence of a relationship between ROC and Meta inside facial recognition code embedded in Meta’s AI app, the companion app for the company’s smart glasses.

The code had not been publicly announced, was not active, and was removed after WIRED identified it.

According to WIRED, the license issued to Meta authorized the company to use Rank One’s facial recognition technology along with its liveness detection capability, a tool used to determine whether a camera is viewing a real person rather than a photo, mask or other representation of a face.

Neither Meta nor Rank One has commented on the nature of their business relationship.

ROC’s technology has been purchased by the U.S. Marshals Service, which reportedly uses it to confirm prisoners’ identities without fingerprinting, and the company also developed long-range facial recognition for U.S. Special Operations Command under a government research contract.

The company also has received contracts for the Department of Navy and the Department of Army.

ROC earns roughly 80 percent of its revenue from government customers, underscoring that Meta’s smart glasses prototype did not emerge from a purely consumer technology pipeline.

ROC’s leadership and advisory network further deepen the government connection. The company’s leadership includes former officials from the Federal Bureau of Investigation and CIA.

The issue is not only whether Meta launches the feature. It is whether a device marketed as a consumer AI wearable is becoming a new interface for identification systems shaped by military, intelligence, and law enforcement use.

Meta’s glasses sit at the edge of a larger shift. Cameras, AI assistants, facial recognition algorithms, and identity databases are moving away from fixed terminals and into mobile systems that can be used at the point of encounter.

ROC’s role makes that shift more concrete. The same class of technology used by police, prison authorities, and special operations has now been tested inside one of the most visible consumer wearable platforms in the world.

The result is a familiar biometric pattern in which capability moves first, policy follows later, and public consent is asked to catch up after the infrastructure is already being built.

Article Topics

biometric liveness detection | biometrics | facial recognition | Meta glasses | ROC | smart glasses | wearables