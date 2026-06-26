Moldova launches EVO 2.0, signs digital partnership with Mastercard

Mastercard has announced the launch of a Digital Country Partnership program in Moldova, pledging to collaborate with the government on projects such as digital identity and payments, remote onboarding and the development of the European Digital Identity (EUDI) Wallets.

The initiative was announced on the sidelines of the Moldova Digital Summit earlier in June, where Moldova also introduced the latest version of its eIDAS-compliant national digital ID wallet. EVO 2.0 is set to enable citizens to access and share verified documents and personal data directly from their phones, according to the Moldovan Ministry of Economic Development and Digitalization.

The partnership with Mastercard will help the Eastern European country achieve its digitalization plans, head of the Ministry Eugeniu Osmochescu, said during the Summit, which was held on June 5th and 6th in Chișinău.

Moldova has already made significant progress in digital public services, with nearly 80 percent of services for businesses now available online. In 2025, digital public services saved citizens and businesses 44 million euros (US$50.2 million).

“We know that no country can achieve this transformation alone. The most innovative ideas, technologies and expertise are created through collaboration, which is why we are building strong partnerships with global leaders such as Mastercard,” says Osmochescu, who is also serving as the country’s Deputy Prime Minister.

Mastercard plans to collaborate with the Moldovan government in five main areas, including the digital economy, which also includes payments and identity. Another project involves working with small and medium enterprises (SMEs), freelancers, and independent professionals to improve productivity, compliance, payments, and onboarding.

The payments giant also plans to assist the country in digitizing consular and diplomatic services through payments and collaborate on policymaking.

“Moldova has made significant progress in digitalization over the past years, and our ambition is to become one of the most digitally advanced countries in the region,” adds Osmochescu.

Mastercard’s Digital Country Partnership with Moldova follows the company’s signing of similar agreements with Romania and Ukraine. The program attempts to leverage Mastercard’s technology and data insights in the public sector.

In Romania, the company is set to take a larger role by directly participating in the development of a national digital ID wallet. Under the five-year deal, the Romanian state will retain ownership and administration of the ecosystem, while Belgian-incorporated Mastercard Europe SA will be limited to serving as a technical service provider.

Article Topics

digital government | digital ID | EVO Moldova | government services | Mastercard | Moldova