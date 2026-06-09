MOSIP accredits Fime for biometric device testing

French digital ID firm Fime has secured accreditation from MOSIP allowing it to conduct accredited biometric device testing for MOSIP-based digital identity programs.

According to the company, the accreditation allows its laboratory to provide “independent, internationally recognized validation that biometric devices meet industry standards and MOSIP requirements.”

National digital identity programs are sovereign infrastructure as vital as roads, hospitals, or schools, MOSIP’s Vice President for Partner Ecosystems, Sanjith Sundaram remarked after the accreditation. He added: “By accrediting Fime, MOSIP strengthens the ecosystem with independent testing capabilities that ensure biometric devices meet the highest standards of performance, security, and inclusivity.”

Governments worldwide continue expanding national digital identity programs, with trust, inclusion and interoperability being among their priority considerations.

Trust in digital ID lies largely on the quality of biometric data collected from subjects during enrollment, and this can only be guaranteed if devices deployed meet certain standards and specifications.

Fime says the accreditation allows it to support governments in selecting biometric devices for MOSIP-based digital identity deployments during procurement.

The accreditation also enables the company to test devices across population groups and deployment environments while supporting vendors seeking participation in the growing MOSIP ecosystem.

Commenting on the accreditation, the SVP for Services at Fime, Noël Catherine, emphasized that biometric image quality is a key contributor to a trusted digital ID program. “With this accreditation, we support governments and partners with the validation needed to reduce risk, accelerate deployment, and deliver inclusive identity programs at scale,” she said.

Fime’s laboratory is reputed for biometric testing across areas including matching performance, presentation attack detection, biometric data injection attack detection, and bias evaluation in biometric systems for populations of different age groups and characteristics.

MOSIP’s growing role in national digital ID

Biometric device testing for MOSIP falls under the MOSIP Advanced Compliance Program (MACP), which introduces independent testing and certification requirements for laboratories, as explained in a recent report published by Biometric Update. The report explains how the program works and reviews the different labs participating in the ecosystem.

The publication, titled Understanding MOSIP: What the Modular Open-Source Identity Platform Is and How It Is Used, delves into how governments, biometric providers, system integrators, and development organizations are building around MOSIP, and explores what this means for interoperability, digital sovereignty, vendor participation, and digital public infrastructure.

As more countries adopt MOSIP as part of their digital public infrastructure (DPI) strategies, compliance and marketplace participation are becoming increasingly important pathways for biometrics vendors seeking access to national identity programs and government-led digital transformation initiatives.

Article Topics

biometric testing | biometrics | certification | Fime | MOSIP (Modular Open Source Identity Platform)