New Aadhaar app crosses 31 million downloads

The new Aadhaar app has surpassed 31 million downloads less than five months after launch, according to figures released by the Indian government on Monday.

Designed to make Aadhaar services easier to access, the upgraded app allows citizens to update personal details. “The growing adoption reflects increasing resident confidence in the App for bringing services at their fingertips,” the Ministry of Electronics and IT said.

Nearly four million people have used it to update their mobile numbers, while around 850,000 have updated their address directly from their smartphones, according to the ministry.

The Aadhaar app was also updated with a host of security and privacy updates: a privacy‑focused way for Aadhaar number holders to show, share and verify their identity. In addition, one‑click biometric lock and unlock, face verification for proof of presence and authentication history.

An additional function includes a QR‑based editable contact card that can replace physical visiting cards. Users can also download e‑Aadhaar and book appointments at Aadhaar Seva Kendras, which are physical centers offering a human hand with Aadhaar services.

Adoption is being driven by a growing range of real‑world use cases. The app supports hotel check‑ins via QR‑based offline verification, hospital admissions, visitor management, event entry, and identity verification for gig workers and service partners.

The long-running mAadhaar mobile app is being retired as the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) pushes users toward the new Aadhaar platform, which is built around selective data sharing and stronger identity verification.

Public adoption of the new Aadhaar App has been strong, with more than 21 million downloads recorded within three months. UIDAI is encouraging all residents to migrate to the new Aadhaar app, which is available on both iOS and Android, before mAadhaar is phased out.

The new app integrates with everyday services and Google has added support for Aadhaar Verifiable Credentials in India, with users able to store and present their digital Aadhaar ID directly through Google Wallet.

Article Topics

Aadhaar | digital ID | mobile app | UIDAI