New deepfake detection product launches reflect expanding market

Deloitte predicts generative AI fraud losses of up to $40 billion in the U.S. by 2027. But the deepfake threat is global, and not confined to enterprise-scale fraud. As biometric deepfakes become ever easier to create, individuals face the challenge of figuring out whether every video sent to them is genuine, or a piece of digital trickery. Deepfake detection is no longer exclusively a corporate concern, but a necessity for any digital interaction.

Scam.ai brings deepfake detection on-device with Qualcomm

A new deepfake detection model from fraud prevention firm Scam.ai and multinational tech giant Qualcomm provides on-device deepfake detection for live video calls on desktop. A release announcing a strategic partnership between the two companies says that the Halo deepfake detection model operates in the background of any video conferencing session and flags synthetic or AI-generated video in real time.

Qualcomm’s device ecosystem resources and optimization support allows Scam.ai to run Halo locally on personal computers without relying on cloud infrastructure. Reciprocally, the product is optimized for Qualcomm-powered devices.

“Deepfakes have rapidly risen as one of the major concerns for enterprises on multiple fronts,” says Dennis Ng, co-founder of Scam.ai. “By checking the video securely and privately on-device, we’re able to curb attacks from the source.”

Halo is available June 2026. Details are forthcoming on enterprise integration and additional platform partnerships.

Bitdefender tool can tell fun deepfakes from sinister ones

Joint U.S. and Romanian cybersecurity firm Bitdefender has launched RealCheck, a standalone deepfake detection product for Android and iOS devices. A release says users can submit a video link or upload a file for a “structured, multi-layered analysis” that distinguishes malicious content from satirical or entertainment-driven deepfakes. The product then delivers a report on manipulation likelihood, deceptive intent, and transcript-level indicators – data that shows they are looking at and whether it was designed to steal their money, credentials, or personal information.

Ciprian Istrate, senior vice president of operations for the Consumer Solutions Group at Bitdefender, says “deepfakes that were once easy to spot have become nearly impossible to detect with the naked eye. Bitdefender RealCheck closes that gap, delivering powerful intelligence on whether a video has been manipulated and whether it was designed with malicious intent. Consumers now have a reliable deepfake detector in their pocket to protect their everyday digital lives.”

Per the release, RealCheck is available now for Android and iOS devices in English across 14 countries, including the U.S., UK, Australia, Canada, Germany, Italy, Spain, and France. Support for additional languages is planned for future releases.

KISA developing deepfake defenses

The Korea Internet & Security Agency (KISA) is “actively pursuing new projects aimed at the safe utilization of personal information in the era of artificial intelligence,” including the development of deepfake detection and fraud suppression technologies.

A press release says KISA will pursue 11 new R&D projects this year, focused on “development of leading technologies for the safe utilization of personal information, development of global personal information protection standards, and training of specialized personnel for personal information protection and utilization.”

It quotes KISA President Lee Sang-joong, who says “creating an environment where citizens can entrust their data with peace of mind is essential to securing competitiveness in the era of artificial intelligence.”

Article Topics

AI fraud | Bitdefender | deepfake detection | deepfakes | Korea Internet & Security Agency (KISA) | Qualcomm | Scam.ai