FB pixel

New York Knicks owner sued following biometric data breach

| Chris Burt
Categories Biometrics News  |  Facial Recognition  |  Surveillance
New York Knicks owner sued following biometric data breach
 

The facial recognition-powered network of surveillance cameras that blankets Madison Square Garden has suffered a massive breach that includes biometric data, leading to a civil lawsuit against the company, owner of the NBA’s New York Knicks and the NHL’s New York Rangers.

Hacker group ShinyHunters claims to have stolen 45 GB of data from 26 million visits to MSG venues, TheNextWeb reports.

The group held the data for cyber-ransom, and published the data online after MSG did not pay by the June 15 deadline. Plaintiffs filed federal class action Avalo v MSG Entertainment the next day. The suit seeks at least $5 million in initial damages.

The data includes biometric tracking logs, in addition to background check information, internet threat assessment data, according to reports. It also allegedly includes customer emails from people who had expressed concern about MSG’s use of facial recognition.

An individual who attended a concert at MSG in September, 2025, Carlos Avalo, alleges the company committed corporate negligence when it failed to secure the servers storing sensitive data. The company had been warned of the risk by privacy experts and had already suffered a breach, he says.

The breach is the second suffered by MSG in less than a year, after more than 131,000 records including names, addresses and Social Security Numbers were stolen from its network. The records mostly belonged to MSG employees and contractors.

The lawsuit is not the first for Madison Square Garden Entertainment either. A lawsuit alleging the company had illegally profited from the use of people’s biometrics was dismissed in May, 2025, because plaintiffs did not specify a transaction profitable to MSG involving the data.

A Wired article from April describes a system of pervasive digital corporate surveillance across all MSG properties, with employee emails and fan’s biometrics all collected for the benefit of the company and its owner.

The controversial practices have contributed to a situation in which some members of New York City Council are attempting to reign in unfettered corporate surveillance, with one bill currently before committee which could ban MSG’s use of facial recognition.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

Why border security is moving beyond the checkpoint

By Baiyun Gao, Solution Architecture Lead, Securiport, LLC. The border defines a nation, and immigration and border management are among…

 

Tools for Humanity hired two law firms to probe bribery and financial misconduct

Tools for Humanity, the startup behind World ID digital identity and Worldcoin cryptocurrency, hired two law firms last year to…

 

Discord age assurance vendor trial raises questions about transparency

Discord is trialing Incode for both facial age estimation (FAE) and document-based age verification. Singapore-based compliance orchestration firm k-ID remains…

 

Google brings liveness detection to anti-bot verification

Google is testing a new reCAPTCHA method that asks users to perform simple hand gestures on camera. The service is…

 

Malta seeks IDV software for government authentication platform

Malta is looking to add identity verification capabilities to its government authentication infrastructure through a new software procurement, as the…

 

Pakistan making full transition to biometric passports

Pakistan is phasing out machine-readable passports and plans to fully switch to electronic passports containing an NFC chip that stores…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Biometric Market Analysis and Buyer's Guides

Most Viewed This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events