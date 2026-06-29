Nigeria steps up trusted DPI momentum with new legislation

Nigeria has entered a new decisive dispensation in the implementation of its national digital identity program by putting in place the backbone that is needed to transform the National Identity Number (NIN) into a veritable cornerstone of the nation’s digital economy.

This follows the enactment of a new legal framework that changes much of how digital public infrastructure (DPI) will henceforth be deployed in the country. President Bola Ahmed Tinubu signed the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) Act, 2026, into law on Friday June 26, the identity authority disclosed in an announcement.

Among other things, the legislation that replaces the NIMC Act, 2007, bolsters the powers and responsibilities of the NIMC as custodian of the country’s digital trust architecture. Digital trust is increasingly becoming a priority for many African countries building DPI, with Kenya recently approving a dedicated cybersecurity agency to drive that agenda.

The Nigeria move also mirrors the evolution of digital identity globally, where early adopters like India with its Aadhaar were eventually bolstered by comprehensive legal frameworks to address privacy and security concerns.

For instance, the legislation makes NIMC the Root Certification Authority for Nigeria’s National Public Key Infrastructure (PKI) and DPI, allowing it to “ensure secure, interoperable and seamless data exchange among all public and private entities.” The PKI will support “secure digital identity, authentication and electronic trust services, improved ease of doing business and more efficient public service delivery.”

The new legal framework is seen as a milestone for the country which already has over 130 million people registered for the NIN, and still pushing hard to reach a World Bank target of 180 million registrations by the end of the year.

It is one more effort for the country as it pushes ahead with its digital sovereignty agenda, which also reflects its full engagement in shifting away from just having DPI, to making sure foundational infrastructure enables citizens to effectively, easily and securely have access to public and private sector services.

Around the continent and elsewhere, early digital ID pilots are increasingly being replaced by robust legal frameworks. This is because the sustainability of DPI depends not just on technology, but on clear laws that define data rights, interoperability standards, and accountability.

According the NIMC, the new legislation “establishes a modern, forward-looking legal framework that aligns Nigeria’s identity ecosystem with global best practices, emerging technologies and the demands of a rapidly evolving digital economy.”

The framework, it says, will also go a long way in “strengthening digital trust, protecting citizens’ personal data, enhancing cybersecurity and positioning the country to fully harness the opportunities presented by the global digital economy.”

Pee the NIMC, other important aspects the Act addresses include enhanced safeguards for personal data protection, formal recognition of physical and digital identity credentials, and repositioning of the general multipurpose card. It also strengthens identity inclusion efforts for vulnerable members of the public, and outlines “stringent penalties for multiple registrations, identity theft, impersonation and other identity-related offences.”

The new legislation represents progress in Nigeria’s growing digital identity experience which it shared at the ID4frica AGM last month.

Article Topics

biometrics | digital ID | digital public infrastructure | legislation | National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) | National Identity Number (NIN) | Nigeria