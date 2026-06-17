NIST seeks biometric sensor suite for public safety virtual reality research

The National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) is seeking a biometric sensor suite to support virtual reality research into how first responders interact with emerging public safety technologies.

The request for quotation calls for a small-business contractor to provide an embedded sensor suite for use with virtual reality, wearable physiological sensors, and a software license capable of collecting and analyzing biometric data from one participant at a time.

The acquisition is being handled as a 100 percent small business set-aside. NIST intends to award a single firm-fixed-price purchase order using simplified acquisition procedures.

The procurement is for NIST’s Public Safety Communications Research program, which is part of the agency’s Communications Technology Laboratory.

According to the specifications, the equipment will support research and development for public safety applications by allowing researchers to evaluate user interface design and physiological responses in simulated public safety environments.

The requested system is not a facial recognition or identity-matching tool. Instead, it is designed to measure physiological and neurological signals tied to stress, cognitive load, attention, movement, and physical response during VR-based exercises.

The specifications call for an embedded sensor suite capable of collecting electroencephalogram (EEG), electrooculography (EOG), and heart rate variability data.

The EEG capabilities must support readings for theta/beta and alpha/theta ratios, as well as EEG phase locking value. The EOG component must provide eye-related metrics including dwell time and blink rate.

NIST says the system may be a standalone sensor platform compatible with virtual reality headsets the lab already owns. The specifications identify the Varjo XR-3, Meta Quest 3, HTC Vive Vision, and Apple Vision Pro as current lab equipment.

If a contractor cannot support those devices, it may propose an integrated solution that includes a new VR headset.

The wearable sensor component must be capable of measuring heart rate, heart rate variability, and galvanic skin response.

NIST says the sensors may include a mix of chest, arm, and wrist straps.

The package must also include wireless surface electromyography (EMG) sensors that are non-invasive and allow free movement during simulations, including gait analysis and physical tasks.

The EMG sensors are intended to track participant actions such as walking, running, and jumping.

NIST says contractors should provide enough sensors, such as a four-pack or eight-pack, to capture those movements during simulated scenarios.

The software license must support all hardware provided under the award and record biometric sensor data for one participant at a time. NIST will accept either a perpetual license or a three-year subscription.

The stated research purpose is to give NIST’s User Experience group high-fidelity measurement tools for studying how first responders interact with emerging technologies.

The specifications say EEG, EOG, and heart rate variability data will allow objective assessment of cognitive load and stress during critical tasks.

Contractors must have an active System for Award Management registration and a Unique Entity Identifier at the time of award. The specifications also require vendors to possess an Export Control Classification Number.

Quotes are due to the contracting officer by 5 p.m. Mountain time on June 29, with questions due by June 22.

Delivery is to NIST’s Boulder, Colorado, campus within 30 days after award. Software, electronic manuals, and license keys must be delivered electronically.

NIST will inspect the equipment after delivery and expects acceptance to take no more than seven business days.

The selected vendor must provide training for five users, including two to four hours of remote instruction covering operation of the system. A standard manufacturer warranty is acceptable.

The award will be based on best value to the government, considering technical capability, experience, and price.

NIST says no prototypes, demonstration models, used instruments, or refurbished instruments will be considered.

Contractors must show that their proposed equipment meets or exceeds each minimum requirement and may not simply state compliance without supporting evidence.

Article Topics

biometric sensors | biometrics | heartbeat biometrics | NIST | virtual reality | wearables