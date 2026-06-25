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Omada unveils sovereign identity governance for regulated sectors

Platform enables customer-controlled identity governance for organizations facing stricter digital sovereignty and compliance requirements
| Lu-Hai Liang
Categories Biometric R&D  |  Biometrics News
Omada unveils sovereign identity governance for regulated sectors
 

Omada has launched a new identity governance product designed to give European organizations full control over where and how their identity systems run. 

Omada Identity Sovereign targets rising digital sovereignty requirements as regulated sectors across Europe are facing stricter rules. “The organizations we work with in financial services, critical infrastructure and the public sector are under real and growing pressure to demonstrate control over their most sensitive systems,” says Omada CEO Jakob H. Kraglund.  

“Organizations need to know that the platform governing that access is itself under their control. Not just where their data sits but who can reach it, under what law and on whose terms. Omada Identity Sovereign addresses exactly that.”

The likes of DORA, NIS2 and the proposed Cloud and AI Development Act make jurisdictional control a compliance obligation. Concurrently, the extraterritorial reach of the U.S. CLOUD Act, which allows U.S. authorities to gain access to stored data, is prompting European organizations to reassess who ultimately controls the infrastructure behind their identity platforms.

Omada claims many cloud services marketed as “sovereign” still fall short. Data residency alone does not guarantee operational or legal independence, leaving regulated organizations exposed. The company argues only a European IGA vendor can fully meet these requirements.

Omada Identity Sovereign is a fully containerized version of the company’s platform that customers can deploy on any infrastructure, including their own data centers or sovereign‑cloud providers. 

It offers full feature parity with Omada Identity Cloud, including AI‑driven capabilities, and uses customer‑controlled encryption to ensure exclusive data control. The product’s features are designed to help organizations meet SEAL‑3, the highest level of digital sovereignty, by keeping legal, operational and infrastructure control within Europe.

Development and support are entirely Europe-based, according to the company, which is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark. With the new product, Omada now covers the full spectrum of deployment models, from multi‑tenant SaaS to fully sovereign environments. Identity Sovereign is in development and expected to be available in early 2027.

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