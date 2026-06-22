Pakistan making full transition to biometric passports

Pakistan is phasing out machine-readable passports and plans to fully switch to electronic passports containing an NFC chip that stores biometric data and other information.

​The contactless chip will allow border control and compatible smart devices to read facial biometric data, biographical information, a unique identification number and a digital signature, the Pakistani Ministry of Interior said last Friday. Biometric passport holders will be able to use e-gates at airports worldwide.

“The complete transition to e-passports will end fraud and forgery related to passports,” said Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, according to news outlet Dawn.

The Ministry did not specify the timeframe for phasing out existing machine-readable passports. The country will allow passport applicants to apply for the new document through the Pak ID digital identity platform.

The country has also completed initial work on delivering passports to citizens in Pakistan and abroad, according to Muhammad Ali Randhawa, director general of Passports and Immigration.

At the same time, Pakistan is planning a US$1.9 million upgrade of the automated biometric identification system (ABIS) it uses for passport applications. The upgrade will improve the biometric authentication system used for passport applications, as well as cybersecurity safeguards and overall passport issuance efficiency.

The government has already spent approximately $1.7 million on the broader passport biometrics modernization project.

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biometric passport | biometrics | Digital Pakistan | identity document | Pak ID | Pakistan | travel documents